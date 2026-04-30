News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia City Moves To Hold Parents Legally Responsible For Kids’ Offenses Covington council members argued that the measure is a necessary tool to address a surge in juvenile-related incidents.







A Metro Atlanta city recently passed a parental responsibility ordinance that holds parents and guardians legally and financially liable for their children’s criminal actions.

The Covington city council voted 4-2 in favor of the “Minors and Parents Responsibility Ordinance.”

The ordinance is designed to curb violent youth incidents and late-night disturbances. Also, the Minors and Parents Responsibility Ordinance is aimed at increasing parental oversight. Under the new law, parents can face fines of up to $2,000 and may be required to perform community service if their child is found guilty of repeated offenses.

If a child is found to have violated the law, parents may face up to 90 days in jail. Offenses include curfew violations, shoplifting, and acts of vandalism. Covington council members argued that the measure is a necessary tool to address a surge in juvenile-related incidents in the Metro-Atlanta city, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“We have parents that are not being held liable when it comes to their child creating a criminal act,” Councilman Dwayne Turner said in the council meeting, per Covington News. “I understand the logic of sometimes these kids are kids. We understand that, right? But I do think parents should do a reasonable amount of effort to stop that act from happening.”

While many residents, like Turner, a former law enforcement officer, expressed support for the crackdown on rowdy behavior in public squares, some residents are concerned that the law could disproportionately affect families, specifically those who lack access to evening childcare or who work multiple shifts.

For these reasons, Councilman Anthony Henderson and Councilwoman Charika Davis voted against the measure.

“I think every situation’s different,” Henderson said. “You can’t just go out here locking up parents because a child did something. You got to go through the situation.”

Conversely, Councilman Jared Rutberg believes parents bear a great responsibility to steer their children in the right direction. Also, as a parent, he expressed large support for the ordinance, which has not yet been fully approved.

“I have no concern about, hey, that I could end up in front of the judge for my son acting like a moron out there because it’s my responsibility to make sure he’s doing right,” Rutberg said.

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