News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Power Crews Head To Texas In The Wake Of Hurricane Beryl Georgia Power is sending crews to Texas as part of a state-to-state mutual aid agreement.









Georgia Power crews headed to Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl to help restore power for those impacted by the storm.

Twenty vehicles filled with personnel left July 8 to aid victims, according to WSB-TV. Although downgraded to category one by the time it reached Texas, Hurricane Beryl still wreaked havoc among many populated areas, including Houston and cities along the coast.

According to the Associated Press, nearly 3 million homes and businesses lost power. At least three people were killed. The storm moved east and later weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center told AP on Monday.

As for Georgia Power’s participation, the mission is part of a state-to-state mutual aid agreement among utility companies. “When we need assistants with additional crews, they come to us and vice versa,” explained Georgia Power’s CEM, Marie Bertot, in a statement.

Flooding and strong winds left many without power as the storm moved through the state. Even Texans who live further away from the coastline lost power.

“I first lost power about 9 a.m. Just getting ready for work, and everything went dark,” explained Shane Mecke, who lives in Houston. “You might hear some of the generators in the background. The majority of them, I would say are without power.”

Mecke appeciated the interstate support.

“It feels good that crews from other states and other towns are willing to come out to help us get power back. I know it’s a lot of work for our crews here, so any help is greatly appreciated.”

As Georgia Power rushes to the impacted area, many residents and businesses remain without power. However, Georgia’s main power company did note that enough personnel are still in the state should weather impact its operations.

Given the mutual aid agreement, other state crews are on call as well for a worst-case scenario.

