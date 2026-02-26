News by Kandiss Edwards University of Georgia Professor Accused Of Soliciting A Minor, Removed From Campus The TikTok video shows a group confronting the professor on campus while displaying printed screenshots of what they claim were online exchanges.







University of Georgia officials confirmed that a faculty member has been removed from campus after a social media video circulated online alleging inappropriate online communication involving a minor.

In a statement to 11 Alive, the university described the material shown in the video as “deeply disturbing” and said campus police are gathering information. The school said it has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is working to obtain materials from individuals who posted the video.

The TikTok video shows a group confronting the professor on campus while displaying printed screenshots of what they claim were online exchanges between the professor and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. The group involved in the confrontation identified itself as Street Sweeperz.

A social media news anchor known as Hood Anchor Ye accompanied Street Sweeperz and documented the encounter.

@cartier11_1 UGA campus to confront a professor for messaging underage boys tryna meet up with them ♬ original sound – hoodanchorye

During the encounter captured on video and posted to TikTok by Hood Anchor Ye, the man identified as the professor is heard saying, “I made a mistake,” and added that “I got carried away by the conversation.”

In addition to its public statement, the University of Georgia also sent communication to students and staff alerting them to the situation, according to 11 Alive.

“We are writing to share information about a situation that occurred yesterday and what we are doing in response. Shortly before noon Tuesday, the UGA Police Department was made aware that social media influencers had confronted an instructor in class with accusations of inappropriate predatory texting with a minor and posted a video of the incident. The rest of the class was canceled. The video exchange was posted online, and by last night, the incident had gone viral.

University officials said the faculty member has not been charged with a crime and did not release his name. The school confirmed that another instructor will assume teaching responsibilities for the remainder of the semester.

RELATED CONTENT: Michigan ‘Hero’ Gunned Down After Confronting Suspected Pedophile In Restaurant