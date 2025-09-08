News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Georgia Veteran Gifted Mortgage-Free House In ‘Built to Honor’ Program Army Sgt. Aisha Hardemon received the 100th home in the Built To Honor program.







A Georgia veteran has received a mortgage-free home from an Atlanta-based homebuilding company.

The PulteGroup’s “Built to Honor” program has now gifted 100 homes to veterans across the United States, with no mortgage strings attached. U.S. Army Sgt. Aisha Hardemon became the latest recipient as the Army celebrated this milestone. Now, Hardemon has a new abode in Henry County, a suburb of Metro Atlanta, to call her own.

PulteGroup handed the keys over to Hardemon on Sept. 5, in a heartwarming ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with national pride. As eight planes flew in the air, she arrived with a motorcycle brigade from the Patriot Guard, while dozens waved American flags as she entered the McDonough neighborhood.

The “welcome home” celebration was attended by state officials, including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, as they recognized the honor. Hardemon tearfully walked down her street as she approached her new home.

“First, I’d like to thank God,” Hardemon said during the ceremony, according to WSB-TV. “I’d like to give God all the thanks for keeping me safe, even in the times I knew I wasn’t gonna make it.”

She recalled her six years of service in the Army, joining the U.S. military in 2007. While honored to serve her country, she remembers her tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. There, she lost fellow soldiers and endured her own injuries. Despite the battles, her faith and inspiration from her grandfather kept her going.

The veteran added,” I deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan out of bravery, out of being young and always wanting to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps.”

Her family’s legacy in the military has continued, as Hardemon’s own son has joined the Marines. For her family’s dedication to service, the PulteGroup now honors them with their new home. The company’s CEO, Ryan Marshall, also emphasized the mission of the “Built To Honor” program.

“To be able to give back to those who have defended the freedoms is the thing that makes this program so special,” Marshall said.

