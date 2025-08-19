Battery Charge Dismissed Against Boxer Gervonta Davis

In July, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested in Florida after an alleged assault against a former girlfriend, and it has been reported that prosecutors had dropped the domestic violence case on Aug. 12.

According to TMZ Sports, the case against Davis was dismissed after the alleged victim, the mother of his two children, refused to press charges against the boxer. The arrest took place July 11 as police officers took him into custody on a misdemeanor battery charge.

The victim’s mother also refused to cooperate with the district attorney’s office, leading to the charges being withdrawn against Davis.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the action to the media outlet.

“This case was dropped as the victim is declining to prosecute per her victim attorney, Lindsey Chase, Esq. and her sentiments we directly confirmed by the Assistant State Attorney handling the prosecution. The witness to the incident, who is the victim’s mother, also failed to cooperate and failed to appear after being subpoenaed for a pre-file conference on Thursday, 8/7. Followed up attempts to contact the witness (mother) via phone were unsuccessful.” “The incident itself was not observed by the police officer who had been called to the scene, eliminating him as a possible witness to what had transpired.”

An incident report stated that Davis’ former girlfriend told police officers that the two were involved in a verbal altercation over “personal matters and Gervonta having insecurities about the sexuality of their son.”

On June 15, after the boxer arrived at her residence to pick up their children, the situation was elevated, and after he placed both children in his car, he allegedly punched her “on the rear of her head with a closed fist” and also slapped her in the face.

She took the children back, which made Davis angrier with her. She stated that he revved the engine of his car in a threatening manner, but she was able to extricate herself from the situation without further incident. She went to the local hospital for medical treatment.

RELATED CONTENT: Brooklyn Teen Denies Hazing, Faces ‘P-Diddy’ Bullying After Charges Dropped