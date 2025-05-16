Gervonta Davis, Lamont Roach Rematch Set For August 16 In Las Vegas

After a controversial outcome for the last time boxers Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach met, ending in a majority draw, a date has been given for the rematch.

The boxing contest will take place on August 16 and will be streamed live on Prime Video pay-per-view in Las Vegas, although the venue has not been announced yet.

“The Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch will take place on Aug 16th in Las Vegas, sources tell The Ring’s Mike Coppinger.”

According to Boxing Scene, the first fight, which took place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, featured a controversial action inside the ring that may have taken the victory away from Roach. In the ninth round of the boxing match on March 1, Roach connected with a jab to Davis’ face, and the fighter took a knee, essentially calling a timeout. In a regular fight, when a boxer takes a knee, a point is typically deducted, and the referee, Steve Willis, did not deduct a point and allowed Davis to get a timeout, which drew a protest from Roach’s corner and boxing fans worldwide.

The match was a close one, and when the final tally was counted, Davis won with scores from the three judges of 115-113 for Davis from one judge and a split score of 114-114 from the other two judges. If Willis had counted the taking of the knee (which would have been equivalent to a knockdown) and deducted the point, Roach would have won with the extra point he felt he should have been awarded, thereby winning on the other judges’ scorecard.

Roach did tell the media outlet that he will have his hands raised this time around when the rematch takes place.