Maryland Judge Ends Lawsuit Filed Against Gervonta Davis By Former Manager

A legal dispute between boxing champion Gervonta Davis and his former manager has been settled by a Maryland judge.

According to The Daily Record, Davis, who is the current WBA lightweight champion, won a case filed by his former manager, Wayne Roy, and creditor, Kevin Batiste, that has been ongoing for over 10 years. Chief Judge Gregory Wells ruled that Davis no longer owed Roy any money after he satisfied a default judgment reached in 2019 against the boxer. The fighter paid Roy and Batiste $468,000 in 2022.

The saga began after Davis signed a five-year management contract in 2013 with Roy. The deal stipulated that the fighter would pay Roy 15% of all of his earnings from his boxing matches. That agreement was inked in October. However, in November, Davis acquired new managers, and Roy and Batiste agreed to a settlement arrangement in February 2014, where Davis would be released from the contract signed in exchange for $35,000. That money would be paid within two years.

After not satisfying the settlement deal in 2017, Roy and Bastiste took Davis to court for breach of contract. In their lawsuit, they claimed that Davis only paid them $2,000. After Davis failed to show up in court to respond to the lawsuit the following year, a default judgment was ordered against Davis.

Davis finally paid the duo $468,000 in 2022, but the payment was not reported to the court, and they continued further discovery efforts. Roy and Bastite then claimed a modification provision of the default judgment allowed them to continue discovery to seek payment from the earnings of Davis’s other boxing matches.

The judge disagreed, stating the pair was not entitled to further discovery due to Davis’ payment in 2022.

The boxer is scheduled to meet Lamont Roach for a rematch after a controversial decision after the two met earlier this year. The fight ended in a majority draw for Davis. The contest will take place on Aug. 16 and is slated to be streamed live on Prime Video pay-per-view in Las Vegas, although the venue has not been announced yet.

