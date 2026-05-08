News by Kandiss Edwards Ghanaian Millionaire Gives $2M As First Payment In World Cup Pledge The donation, made through Mahama's firm Engineers & Planners (E&P), was formally presented April 30.







Ghanaian industrialist and multimillionaire Ibrahim Mahama has solidified his role as a leading benefactor for the national football team, contributing the first $2 million of a pledged $5 million to support the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup campaign.

The donation, made through Mahama’s firm, Engineers & Planners (E&P), was formally presented to the Black Stars Fundraising Committee Chairman and Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem on April 30. While the symbolic check was handed over this week, officials confirmed the funds had already been deposited into a dedicated World Cup account at the Bank of Ghana to ensure transparency and immediate use for the team’s preparations, Business Insider Africa reported.

The contribution is the largest individual or corporate donation to date in a broader $30 million fundraising drive launched by President John Dramani Mahama.

The funds are earmarked for critical needs as Ghana prepares for the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, including Logistics and Training: Support for high-performance training camps and international travel, and enhancements to the national team’s training facilities.

Ghana has drawn Group L, where they will face formidable opponents in England, Croatia, and Panama. The urgency of the fundraising drive reflects the high costs of competing on the world stage and the desire to maximize the “Black Stars” presence in North America.

Mahama’s $2 million installment has set a high bar for “Corporate Ghana,” sparking a wave of additional pledges from across the private sector and entertainment industry, the Pulse reported.

Major Pledges: Gold Fields Ghana has committed $2 million, while Christian Salamony Game Technology has also pledged $2 million.

Financial Institutions : GT Bank, First Atlantic Bank, and First National Bank have contributed a combined total exceeding GH₵3.8 million.

Celebrity Support: Musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have contributed a combined $200,000, emphasizing the cultural importance of the team’s success.

Mahama described the donation as part of his company’s social responsibility, noting that the Black Stars’ success fosters “national unity and pride.”

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