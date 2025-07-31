Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Arrested For Allegedly Running Illegal Gambling Business The 'Gil's Arena' host was arrested along with five other people suspected of participating in an illegal gambling business at his Encino mansion







Former NBA player-turned-podcast host Gilbert Arenas has been arrested after being accused of running an illegal gambling ring at his home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, announced the arrest of Arenas and five other people suspected of participating in an illegal gambling business at his Encino mansion. Along with Arenas, known during his playing days in the NBA as “Agent Orange,” Yevgeni Gershman, AKA “Giora,” of Woodland Hills, Evgenni Tourevski, AKA “Eugene,” of Tarzana, Allan Austria, AKA “Elica,” of West Hills, Yarin Cohen, AKA “YC,” of Tarzana, and Ievgen Krachun, of Tarzana, were also taken in and charged.

The group of men was detained on a federal indictment alleging that they operated an illegal gambling business featuring high-stakes poker games.

The 43-year-old former baller is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. The other defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. Gershman is also suspected of being an organized crime figure from Israel.

Court documents state that from September 2021 to July 2022, Gershman, Arenas, and the other defendants were involved in the alleged illegal gambling business. The former Washington Wizards player rented out a mansion he owned to stage the poker games. Arthur Kats, of West Hollywood, was directed by Arenas to organize the games, find people to host them, and collect rent from them on behalf of Arenas.

There were also young women hired to work the games, and in exchange for tips, they served the players drinks, gave them massages, and offered companionship to the people at the poker games. The women were charged a “tax,” which amounted to a percentage of their earnings. Other people hired to work the games included chefs, valets, and armed security guards.

Gershman, an Israeli citizen, along with Valentina Cojocari, of Woodland Hills, were charged with three additional counts – conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, marriage fraud, and making a false statement on an immigration document. In 2022, Gershman and Cojocari married to obtain permanent legal status in the United States, and Gershman lied to immigration authorities to secure their legal status. The Israeli citizen paid Cojocari in exchange for her participation in the sham marriage.

If convicted, each defendant faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.

