Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Ex NBA Player Glen Davis Given Time Before His Prison Bid To Film A Documentary A judge granted the former Boston Celtic until Oct. 22 to report to prison so he can complete a documentary about his life







Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on May 9 after being found guilty of trying to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. A judge has allowed his sentence to be delayed until Oct. 22 so he can complete a documentary about his life.

According to The Associated Press, on Aug. 28, Judge Valerie E. Caproni granted the former basketball player additional time after his attorney informed her that he was working on a film project that chronicles his life. He was supposed to report to prison on Sept. 1.

When appearing before Judge Caproni, Davis’s attorney, Brendan White, requested the extra time because a Hollywood production company had not completed the project before Davis was required to report to prison. The company cited difficulties in arranging timely interviews with Davis’s former teammates and colleagues.

The lawyer also stated that the money Davis would earn from the project “could go a long way” toward the former Boston Celtics player’s payment of the $80,000 he has to pay in restitution.

The judge agreed to the delay, stating that Davis “owes significant restitution” to a victim and hopes that “optimism about the financial rewards of the film is warranted.”

On Nov. 15, 2023, Davis and former NBA player Will Bynum were found guilty of healthcare fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud. The two men joined 18 other former NBA players accused of trying to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

Davis was sentenced for his role in a scheme that tried to defraud an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.

The other former NBA players arrested and charged in the scheme are Milt Palacio, Antoine Wright, Charles Watson, Darius Miles, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Jamario Moon, Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Melvin Ely, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Sebastian Telfair, and Tony Wroten.

