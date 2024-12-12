Women by Sharelle Burt Nationwide Is The Premier Sponsor For BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2025 Women Of Power Summit BLACK ENTERPRISE'S Women of Power Summit returns to Las Vegas as Nationwide commits to a three-year lead sponsorship.







Nationwide has been announced as the lead sponsor of BLACK ENTERPRISE’S 2025 Women of Power Summit.

The 19th annual premier event, hosted by the No. 1 Black-owned digital media brand, will take place in Las Vegas at the luxurious Bellagio Hotel & Casino on March 5-8, 2025. With the expectation of more than 1,800 professional women of color attending, BE’s CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr. says Nationwide’s partnership is a true testament to the insurer’s commitment to uplifting Black women. “We are proud and excited to have our longtime friends and partner Nationwide to serve as sponsor for our premier event celebrating the achievement and advancement of Black women professionals,” Graves said.

“Nationwide’s sponsorship confirms its ongoing commitment to the professional development and elevation of Black women professionals in corporate America.”

With the theme “Momentum: Our Future, Our Promise, Our Power!” the 2025 Summit will offer robust programming for executive and personal development. The range of topics includes career advancement, leadership, corporate boards, crisis management, workplace trauma, gender bias, pay equity, and wealth building. As a new addition to the agenda, the Summit will present opportunities for Mentor Matching, A.I. boot camps, professional branding, and programming on the fourth day surrounding holistic wellness with a chance for a power walk, workout, and vision boarding.

Attendees can round out the day with a relaxing day at the spa and a nice round of golf.

Programming like that gave Nationwide an easy decision to sponsor — fulfilling the lead sponsor role for 2025, 2026, and 2027. Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ramon Jones says the team is excited to expand on the budding partnership. “For more than a decade, Nationwide has proudly served as the presenting sponsor of many Black Enterprise signature events,” Jones said.

“As our partnership continues to evolve, we’re excited to expand our support to include the Women of Power Summit. We look forward to participating in this important event, which has been empowering and elevating executive women for nearly 20 years.”

The 2024 summit welcomed a range of business power forces, including sessions with The Cut’s Editor-in-Chief, Lindsay Peoples, and Tidal’s Global Head of Marketing, Shar Caesar Douglass. During the 18th Annual Legacy Awards Gala, Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments; Judy Smith, Founder and President of Smith & Company; and Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA, were honored as trailblazers pushing through barriers in numerous industries.

In 2025, honorees include Barack Obama Foundation Chief Executive Office Valerie Jarrett and American Express’ Chief Partner Officer Glenda McNeal as distinguished award recipients.

