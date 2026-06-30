Global Caribbean Collective Debuts During BET Awards Week

As BET Awards Week coincided with Caribbean American Heritage Month, a group of influential leaders, creatives, influencers, and executives gathered in Los Angeles for the inaugural Global Caribbean Collective Dinner, marking the launch of a new initiative designed to strengthen collaboration across the Caribbean diaspora.

Convened by MOSAYIC, the June 25 invitation-only dinner at Lucia restaurant brought together an intimate group whose work has helped expand the Caribbean’s influence globally.

The dinner served as the official debut of the Global Caribbean Collective, a long-term community focused on fostering meaningful relationships, strategic partnerships, and economic opportunities among Caribbean changemakers worldwide.

The evening was hosted by Valeisha Butterfield, TravQue, and Rajanie Bhudeo, whose work spans business, media, culture, and community leadership.

Source: photo credit: arykaphotography/Mosayic

Butterfield is a Caribbean-American executive, entrepreneur, and longtime advocate for diversity across technology, entertainment, and business. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles at major organizations, including Google, and has championed initiatives that expand access and representation for underrepresented communities.

“The inaugural Global Caribbean Collective was a powerful reminder of the Caribbean’s extraordinary influence on global entertainment, business, and culture. It was an honor to be part of a celebration that recognized the innovation, leadership, and lasting impact of the Caribbean diaspora during BET Weekend,” she said.

Source: photo credit: photo credit: arykaphotography/Mosayic

Guyanese-American and Global Caribbean Collective co-founder Rajanie Bhudeo said the organization aims to become an ongoing network that connects Caribbean innovators across industries, encouraging collaboration beyond celebratory cultural moments and creating lasting opportunities for members of the global diaspora.

“For me, this feels incredibly full circle. I’m a first-generation Guyanese-American living in Los Angeles, and I’ve spent the last several years behind the scenes helping bring the BET Awards and BET Experience to life. To now create a space celebrating Caribbean excellence during Caribbean American Heritage Month and culture’s biggest week feels deeply personal.”

Source: photo credit: arykaphotography/Mosayic

When asked about the importance and significance of Caribbean people in music and culture, she remarked, “The Caribbean has always been at the heart of music and culture. Icons like Busta Rhymes, Rihanna, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Super Cat, etc., helped shape the global sound. From reggae, dancehall, soca, calypso, and kompa to the rhythms that continue to influence hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats, and pop, Caribbean influence is everywhere. It’s woven into the culture.”

Held during one of entertainment’s busiest weeks, the intimate dinner underscored the growing visibility of Caribbean leadership within the broader cultural landscape while celebrating the region’s contributions during Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Source: photo credit: arykaphotography/Mosayic

Rather than serving as a one-night networking event, organizers positioned the Global Caribbean Collective as the beginning of a sustained effort to unite Caribbean voices across borders, industries, and generations.

As the initiative expands, the collective says it hopes to create new pathways for mentorship, investment, cultural exchange, and cross-sector partnerships to amplify the Caribbean’s impact around the world.

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