YouTube Cracks Down On 'Inauthentic' AI-Generated Content By Removing Monetization YouTube is working to weed out channels who rely solely on AI-generated content.







As the AI boom gains steam, YouTube is updating its creator policy to demonetize channels that rely entirely on AI-generated content.

On July 9, YouTube announced new updates to its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) guidelines aimed at cracking down on “mass-produced and repetitious content.” Starting July 15, creators will no longer be able to monetize “inauthentic” content, which has become increasingly easy to produce with the help of AI.

“In order to monetize as part of the YouTube Partner Program, YouTube has always required creators to upload ‘original’ and ‘authentic’ content,” the company wrote. “On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what ‘inauthentic’ content looks like today.”

Some creators expressed concern that the new policy might affect their ability to monetize content, such as reaction videos or those using existing clips. However, YouTube’s Head of Editorial & Creator Liaison, Rene Ritchie, released a video on July 8 clarifying that the change is simply a “minor update” to the platform’s longstanding YPP guidelines to weed out mass-produced or repetitive content.

“This type of content has already been ineligible for monetization for years, and as content viewers often consider spam,” he explained.

The update comes amid a growing surge of AI-generated content, often referred to as “AI slop,” flooding the platform. This term refers to low-quality media generated using generative AI tools.

A quick search on the platform reveals countless videos featuring AI voices narrating over photos, video clips, or recycled content. Many of these channels, built using text-to-video tools, have gained millions of subscribers by producing AI-driven content on current events and history, or even utilizing AI-generated music as a backdrop for videos featuring AI-generated imagery.

As AI-generated content continues to surge, YouTube seems to be taking steps to protect its reputation by introducing clearer guidelines aimed at removing low-quality “AI slop” creators from the YouTube Partner Program.

