Global Entry Program To Reopen After Pause Despite Partial Gov. Shutdown

The Global Entry program, used by travelers making international trips, is reopening at U.S. airports.

The program, funded by the Department of Homeland Security, like TSA PreCheck, had paused due to the ongoing partial government shutdown. The Trump administration confirmed to CNN that the security program would reopen after several airports faced major security delays over the past weeks.

“As DHS continually evaluates measures it can take amidst the Democrats’ continued shutdown of the department, DHS will be reactivating Global Entry on March 11th at 5:00 AM ET. We are working hard to alleviate the disruptions to travelers…,” shared a DHS spokesperson.

With Global Entry and TSA PreCheck stunted as the DHS budget remains unapproved, frequent flyers have faced headaches at airports nationwide. Airports are expected to eventually face security checkpoint strains while TSA officers go unpaid for weeks.

Global Entry took an immediate hit from the lack of funding, with DHS stopping the program on Feb. 22. The move sought to reallocate more TSA officers to the general security lines as resources became strained. A similar move was made regarding TSA PreCheck, but public backlash apparently spurred the government to reverse the decision.

While those with Global Entry also get TSA PreCheck perks, the program is for streamlined entry back into America after international travel. Program participants undergo background checks and interviews and pay an $85 fee to receive status for five years upon approval.

TSA PreCheck mainly focuses on domestic passengers, allowing them to bypass regular security checkpoints with their own designated, and often quicker, process. But as the shutdown enters its fourth week, travelers have seen security lines lasting several hours, regardless of which program they have.

As airport personnel try to keep up operations, the Trump administration is now bringing back one program to ease the strain on international travel. With its temporary closure, travel advocates noted how national security could take a hit.

“Global Entry is far more than a convenience; it is on the front line of national security. More than 13 million members undergo rigorous background checks, interviews and vetting. Suspending it doesn’t just slow lines. It increases costs and strips away a layer of security infrastructure that took years to build,” wrote the US Travel Association in a previous message.

When the DHS expects to regain funding, bringing both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry to full operations, remains unknown.

Lawmakers have held the DHS budget at a standstill, particularly over its management of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its agents. According to USA Today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY_ has maintained his vow not to reopen the government until GOP lawmakers agree to new restrictions on ICE.

