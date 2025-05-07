Women by Stacy Jackson ‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Says She Is Not A Feminist When the singer released "I Will Survive," it became an empowerment anthem for women, the LGBTQ community and the oppressed.







Singer Gloria Gaynor may be the voice behind the popular feminist anthem “I Will Survive,” but don’t get it twisted; the Grammy Award-winning artist has clarified that she is not a feminist.

“The biggest misconception about me? Hmm. It may be dangerous to say this, but… that I’m a feminist,” the 81-year-old singer told Metro. “People say it to me, ‘And since you’re a feminist…’ Erm, no. Not really. I love men.”

Although Gaynor is proud of her 1978 disco hit, the vocal powerhouse shared that, along with her sister, she grew up with five brothers. “I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognize a woman’s strengths and who are able to allow her to exercise those strengths and realize that we are to be partners and not opponents,” she said. NPR reported in 2019 that Gaynor was called into a meeting with producer-songwriters Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris to record “I Will Survive.” Upon release, it was a nearly instant hit, and the song became the empowerment anthem for women, the LGBTQ community, and those who felt politically oppressed or physically challenged. The song also resonated with survivors of domestic abuse, an issue Gaynor herself has addressed as part of her advocacy.

The recent statement from the disco-era singer comes ahead of the June release of her new five-song EP, “Happy Tears,” a project which allows Gaynor to experience a full circle moment. The songs on the EP reflect on personal life experiences, just like all of her music. Picking one song from the bunch, Gaynor admitted that her new track, “Fida Known,” is her favorite on the forthcoming EP. The song picks up from where “I Will Survive” left off. “It’s called that because it’s the way Americans say ‘If I had known,'” she said. “The song is all about helping people to look back on the things that they’ve overcome and to recognize what they’ve come through.”

Since signing to Columbia Records in 1973, Gaynor has released 22 studio albums, two live albums, 10 compilation albums, and 52 singles. As the singer continues to extend her music portfolio, the “I Am What I Am” artist is hitting stages worldwide. According to the artist’s Instagram page, fans will see her in July at the Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece, for the Sani Festival 2025, but the party won’t stop there. Fans will also have a chance to jam out to the “I Will Survive” anthem this August during Deva Fest at Cholmondeley Castle in the UK.

