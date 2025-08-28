Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gloria Gaynor’s MAGA Donations Surface After Trump Names Her Kennedy Center Honoree Gloria Gaynor has donated thousands of dollars to Republican candidates in recent years, records show.







President Donald Trump’s choice of Gloria Gaynor as a Kennedy Center honoree has spotlighted her donations to Republican politicians.

The “I Will Survive” singer was personally selected by Trump earlier this month to receive a prestigious Kennedy Center honor.

.@POTUS announces @gloriagaynor as a 2025 Kennedy Center Honors nominee pic.twitter.com/YPztXwvCeZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 13, 2025

Gaynor, 81, has donated nearly $22,000 to right-wing candidates and conservative organizations since 2023, according to The Independent.

“My hope is that in accepting this honor, I can continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with ‘I Will Survive,’” Gaynore said in a statement to the Daily Mail, confirming her acceptance of the honor.

“Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose.”

With Gaynor’s 1978 disco classic becoming an LGBTQ+ anthem, many questioned whether she would attend the Dec. 7 ceremony. After she confirmed her acceptance, attention quickly turned to her past political contributions.

Records obtained by MeidasTouch under Gaynor’s real name, Gloria Fowles, indicate she made few political donations until 2016, when she gave $235 to Republican Ben Carson. She did not contribute during the 2020 election but ramped up her Republican support in 2023-2024, donating multiple times to right-wing candidates and groups, totaling nearly $22,000.

Gaynor’s donations to GOP figures include $2,160.57 to House Speaker Mike Johnson, $476.18 to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, $114.10 to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, $1,219.14 to Vivek Ramaswamy, and $1,190.53 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Other contributions the singer has made include support for political action committees, such as New Journey PAC, which targets Black voters in support of MAGA candidates, including Trump and Byron Donalds.

In this year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, Gaynor will join George Strait, KISS, Sylvester Stallone, and Michael Crawford. Trump will host the event.

