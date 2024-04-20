GloRilla Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under The Influence

Hip-hop recording artist GloRilla has been arrested for drunk driving in Georgia.

According to Billboard, the 24-year-old Memphis rapper was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, and a separate traffic charge in Suwanee, Ga. She was detained after a police officer stated in a police report that he smelled marijuana and noticed an open alcoholic beverage bottle after stopping the “Wanna Be” rapper just after 4 A.M. ET on April 16. He said she confessed to drinking earlier that night.

When the police officers searched the car, they “located marijuana within the vehicle, along with an open alcoholic beverage bottle.” While being given a field sobriety test, the rapper’s breast was exposed, and the officers informed her.

According to 11Alive, a bodycam video was released by the Suwanee Police Department.

The footage shows the interaction between the GloRilla, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, and the police officer who pulled her over. She told the officer that she had just left the Opium nightclub in Midtown. The officer did tell her she smelled marijuana, and GloRilla told her that she did have some weed, but not enough for her to go to jail for.