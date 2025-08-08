News by Kandiss Edwards GloRilla Partners With Her Ex-Employer To Offer $4 Discount Meal Deals GloRilla, once a drive-thru worker, is partnering with her former place of employment, Checkers and Rally's, to offer fans a discounted meal.







Rapper GloRilla, birth name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is partnering with the fast-food chain Checkers & Rally’s to offer fans a special “Unbeatable Meal Deal.”

The Memphis-born artist, known for her hit tracks like F.N.F. and Tomorrow 2, is teaming up with the burger and fries joint to offer her supporters a budget-friendly meal deal. Woods is returning to her roots with this collaboration. In her teen years, the chart-topping rapper worked at Checkers & Rally’s. Her stint working the drive-thru was used as a setup in her promotional video.

On Instagram, she posted the video and a short message detailing what’s included in the $4 deal.

“Glo Da P ain’t ever steered you wrong — 4 items for $4?! Pick one (Cheese Double, Spicy Chicken, or Glo’s BBQ Jacked Burger), add fries, a drink, AND an apple pie. That’s a full plate for a lil’ price. Pull up NOW.”

The move is on brand for the Memphis-born rapper who often finds ways to stay connected to her community, despite her superstar status. In a statement, GloRilla discussed her childhood history with the food chain.

“I grew up going to Checkers, so this partnership feels really authentic to me,” GloRilla said. “I’m excited to give my fans a meal that’s not only delicious but also easy on their pockets. It’s all about good food and good vibes.”

Checkers & Rally’s has a history of engaging with popular culture and recognizing the influence of artists like GloRilla. The brand also has a heavy presence in Glo’s home state of Tennessee. There are 14 locations across the state, five in Woods’s hometown of Memphis. This partnership not only offers a great deal for customers but also taps into the artist’s dedicated fan base, creating a buzz around the brand and the meal.

The “Glo’s Unbeatable Meal Deal” is available at participating Checkers & Rally’s locations nationwide for a limited time. This collaboration is another in a long line of musicians and fast-food brands joining forces. For GloRilla’s fans, or fans of the Checkers & Rally’s brand, it’s a chance to enjoy a meal at a great price.

