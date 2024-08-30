Glynn Turman Receives Legacy Award At 2024 AAFCA TV Honors

Glynn Turman was among the many winners who were recognized at the 6th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AFFCA) TV Honors on Aug. 24 when he received the Legacy Award celebrating his decades-long career as an actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony took place at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel where the AFFCA recognized the greatness of the people involved in the arts by presenting 15 awards recognizing achievements in the television and streaming world.

Turman has been seen in various roles over the years playing a vast range of characters in roles in A Different World, Cooley High, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and The Wire, to name a few. He is also the last living actor who starred in the 1959 Broadway play A Raisin in the Sun with legendary thespians Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, and Louis Gossett Jr.

Turman said, “These people created such a space and set such a high bar for us to devote to, and that’s what I always keep in my mind when I select parts when I do my work when I dedicate productions or performances. This is for you, Sidney, this is for you, Ruby, this is for you, Douglas Turner, this is for you, Lou Gossett.”

Other winners who took home recognition for their work included Genius: MLK/X (best-limited series/special); Black Twitter: A People’s History (best documentary); Masters of the Air (best ensemble); Nkechi Okoro Carroll (the Salute to Excellence Award); Bookie (best new show); Ayo Edebiri (best TV acting female —The Bear); Tubi (the Ally Award); Wendell Pierce (best TV acting male—Elsbeth); Unprisoned (best TV comedy); Starz (the Impact Award for the “Power Universe”); Channing Godfrey Peoples (best TV directing— Genius: MLK/X Episode 401 “Graduation”); The Chi (best TV drama); The Bear (best writing) and Josiah Cross (breakout star— Masters of the Air).

RELATED CONTENT: African American Film Critics Association Unveils Winners Of 6th Annual TV Honors, With Glynn Turman Receiving Legacy Award