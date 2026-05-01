Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn GoFundMe For Ashlee Jenae’s Family Surpasses $50K Goal As They Prepare Funeral Arrangements The GoFundMe for the family of Ashlee Jenae has surpassed its $50,000 goal as they prepare funeral arrangements following the return of her body from Tanzania.







The body of American influencer Ashlee Jenae has been returned to her family after her sudden death in Tanzania, where she celebrated her 31st birthday with a proposal from her fiancé. After surpassing a $50,000 GoFundMe goal, her loved ones are now preparing for her funeral.

Jenae’s father, Harry Robinson, said her remains were returned to the family in New Jersey on April 24, but without her personal belongings, including her engagement ring, TMZ reports. He said the family is unsure if or when those items will be returned, believing they are still being held as the investigation remains active.

The family is now planning a funeral service in New Jersey for early next week and has received an outpouring of support through a GoFundMe launched after her death.

“As we grieve, we are also navigating an ongoing investigation and the challenges of being thousands of miles away while trying to bring Ashly home with dignity and seek answers,” Jenae’s parents, Harry Robinson and Yolanda Denise Endres, wrote on the campaign page. “This fund is in response to those asking how to help and will support travel costs, arrangements, and unexpected expenses during this time. Thank you for standing with our family.”

As of April 30, the fundraiser for Jenae, real name Ashly Robinson, had climbed to nearly $64,000, surpassing its $50,000 goal as support poured in following widespread media coverage. She and her fiancé, Joseph McCann, had checked into a hotel April 6, but she was found unconscious two days later and pronounced dead April 9. Staff at Zuri Zanzibar reportedly separated the couple into different rooms after an argument, though the reason remains unclear.

In the days before her death, Jenae shared moments from the trip, including her engagement. Authorities in Zanzibar have said she died by suicide, while her fiancé was questioned as a witness. Her sister, Alyssa Endres, said the family disputes that claim, describing Jenae as happy and excited about her future.

“She was so ready to take the next steps with who she thought was the love of her life,” she said. “She was so happy with the choices that she had made and in the places that she was. She was happy.”

The family has since ordered an independent autopsy, with results still pending. They say they’ve had limited contact with McCann and are working to obtain hotel surveillance footage in hopes of clarifying her final hours. They are also considering traveling to Tanzania to meet directly with officials as they continue seeking answers.

RELATED CONTENT: Shanquella Robinson’s Family To File Lawsuit Against Those Who Were Present At The Time Of Her Death