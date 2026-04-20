News by Jeroslyn JoVonn UK Influencer Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder After Hitting Woman With Car After Fight A UK influencer is in police custody, facing attempted murder charges after footage allegedly shows her driving into pedestrians following a street altercation.







A street fight between two influencers in London, England, escalated into a life-threatening incident when one allegedly ran over the other with a car, leading to attempted murder charges.

Social media influencer Gabrielle Carrington, 29—known as RIELLEUK—is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink-driving, the Daily Mail reports. The charges stem from a graphic incident around 4:30 a.m. on April 19 outside Inca nightclub, where Carrington is accused of driving her car into fellow influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, also known as Klaudiaglam on Instagram and TikTok.

In addition to Zakrzewska, another woman and a man in his 50s who was unlocking his e-scooter were also injured. Emergency services responded to the incident on Argyll Street in central London, following reports of a car striking pedestrians.

Video circulating online shows a black vehicle driving into a group of people. In the footage, Zakrzewska is seen being knocked to the ground and trapped beneath the car as bystanders rush to help. A man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries and was hospitalized, while a woman in her 30s was treated for minor injuries.

By April 20, rumors of Zakrzewska’s death began circulating on social media after her best friend appeared to mourn her publicly online.

“I’m the one left with the memory of watching my best friend, someone I love, get killed right in front of me….left there, fighting for their life, slipping away,” she wrote. “That image doesn’t leave me. It replays over and over, and I can’t escape it.”

Carrington remains in police custody, and authorities have confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror-related. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

“As our inquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, of Specialist Crime South. “While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe a number of people will have seen what happened. I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward. The information you have — however minor you believe it may be — could be of crucial importance to investigators.”

Carrington rose to fame as a teenager on “The X Factor” in 2013 as a member of girl group Miss Dynamix. She later built a career as an influencer, amassing over 362,000 followers on Instagram, where she often posed alongside a black Mercedes similar to the vehicle involved in the incident.

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