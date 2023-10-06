Social Media Gives Side Eyes To GoFundMe Started To Mourn The Death Of Ryan Carson

The “working class” friends of late activist, Ryan Carson, started a GoFundMe, so they can grieve properly, Daily Mail reports.

Social media called his friends out for their insensitive wording, one user calling it a weird way to grieve. “What a weird way to ask for money for bereavement,” they said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another pointed out that asking for money makes the friends seem like they are “not upset at all.”

Describing the collective as “working class,” the fundraiser has raised over $70,000 to date on behalf of Carson’s mourning girlfriend, Claudia Morales. While most GoFundMe show a need for funeral costs or money for the victim’s family, this one has been listed to “offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn.”

With the help of kind strangers, the victim’s friends can have “space and time to grieve.”

Suspect Brian Dowling allegedly stabbed activist Ryan Carson, who was walking down the street in Brooklyn with his girlfriend. Gruesome surveillance shows Dowling stabbing Carson three times while Morales watched in horror, piercing him in the heart.

In real life, Brooklyn has been mourning the loss. Over 100 friends and family gathered at Brooklyn’s Herbert Von King Park with candles to remember him hours after the attack, according to Brooklyn Paper. As a environmental advocate, friends remembered him as a “beloved” friend and mentor. Lawmakers and colleagues familiar with his work took to social media to express the depth of his loss. Sen. Julia Salazar said his passion was apparent in everything he did. “I learned a lot from Ryan in a short time. I’m better for having known him, as so many of us are,” Salazar said.

“Let us dedicate ourselves to continuing his life’s work, cut short far too soon: to harm reduction; to humane drug policy; to creating a more caring society for all of us.”

Brooklyn Assembly Member Emily Gallagher told CBS that Carson was the one always willing to talk. “It’s hard when the person that you go to to talk about grief is the one who died.”

