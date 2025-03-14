Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Golden Krust Marks 35 Years With Island Select Launch At Walmart Golden Krust is expanding into Walmart's nationwide with two new signature patty flavors.







Golden Krust is bringing its signature Caribbean flavors to more customers nationwide with the exclusive launch of Golden Krust Island Select at Walmart.

More than 35 years after opening its first brick-and-mortar location in The Bronx, New York, Golden Krust has launched its Island Select line exclusively at 1,600 Walmart® locations nationwide. The Island Select line debuts with two new retail Jamaican patty varieties: Strawberry & Cream Cheese and Vegetable –alongside a bold new packaging redesign to reinforce the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

Designed to delight newcomers to the Golden Krust brand, the Strawberry & Cream Cheese Patty offers a sweet and creamy take on the classic Jamaican beef patty. Featuring real strawberries and smooth cream cheese inside a crispy, golden crust, it’s a perfect treat for breakfast or dessert—especially when paired with vanilla ice cream.

Golden Krust Island Select Strawberry and Cream Cheese/Courtesy of Golden Krust Golden Krust Island Select Vegetable/Courtesy of Golden Krust

The Vegetable Patty offers a hearty blend of cabbage, corn, green beans, carrots, broccoli, and onions, seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices like garlic, thyme, and Scotch bonnet peppers. Place it in the air fryer at 360 degrees for about 16 minutes, and you have the perfectly crisp patty ready to be enjoyed.

“We’ve been with Walmart now for over 10 years, and they were looking for a specific line that spoke to our core demographic and also a new demographic for our Jamaican-style patties.” Steven Clarke, Golden Krust’s Vice President of Marketing, tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

After analyzing Walmart’s data, Golden Krust set out to develop something fresh and inventive.

“Everything kind of signaled the fact that we needed to expand the product line to something fruit-filled, which is probably the biggest innovation in the Island Select line is our new strawberry and cream cheese patty,” Clarke said. “I think it’s the first fruit-filled patty on the market.”

The new Island Select line of patties culminates Golden Krust’s ongoing partnership with Walmart, which has continued to grow since the Carribean bakery was first commissioned by the mega-retailer.

“Walmart saw the success with the spicy beef, mild beef, and jerk chicken,” Clarke shared. “We appreciate the partnership that we’ve been able to secure and nurture with the buying team at Walmart.”

Clarke grew up immersed in the Golden Krust brand. His uncle, the late Lowell Hawthorne, founded the company in 1989, starting with a single shop in The Bronx. Golden Krust has always been a family-run business, with Clarke’s parents owning three locations where he worked and assisted with operations throughout his youth.

As an adult, he climbed the ranks from operations manager to Vice President of Marketing for his family’s company. Watching his uncle’s vision grow from one restaurant to over 100 franchise and company-owned locations across eight states—with plans for westward expansion and products in major retailers nationwide—highlights the enduring appeal of Golden Krust’s signature flavors, delicious patties, and loyal customer base.

“To see where it has come from since I was a teenager, to now, I’m definitely proud of the brand and the continued growth that we’re able to generate,” Clarke said. “We are very fortunate to do this expansion and going into 1,600 Walmarts in over 30 states.”

Golden Krust Island Select is available at 1,600 Walmart locations nationwide, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, and more. In addition to Walmart and beyond its restaurants, Golden Krust’s retail division supplies frozen Jamaican patties and island-style baked goods to more than 22,000 retail locations, including ShopRite, Publix, and Target.

