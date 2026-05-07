Business by Selena Hill Golden Krust Announces Major Expansion With E-Commerce Launch For Jamaican Baked Goods The iconic Caribbean restaurant chain is expanding beyond its storefronts, allowing customers across the U.S. to order Jamaican staples like Hard Dough Bread and Easter Bun online







Can you purchase Golden Krust baked goods online? As of May 2026—yes, you can!



For the first time in its 36-year history, Golden Krust is bringing a taste of Jamaica to households across the country through a new nationwide e-commerce launch.

The New York-based Caribbean restaurant chain announced this week that customers across the United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) can now order its beloved baked goods online, marking a major expansion beyond the brand’s brick-and-mortar restaurants.

The move allows customers to purchase some of the brand’s most recognizable staples online, including its signature hard-dough bread, whole-wheat bread, spiced buns, and the popular Easter Bun, a rich, molasses-based bread filled with raisins and fruit.

The Legacy of Hawthorne & Sons

While many consumers associate Golden Krust with its iconic Jamaican patties, the company says its roots are tied to baking. The business was inspired by Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne, who launched Hawthorne & Sons Bakery in St. Mary, Jamaica, in 1949. That bakery legacy helped their son, the late Lowell Hawthorne, shape what would eventually become one of the nation’s largest Caribbean restaurant franchises.

Founded in 1989, Golden Krust has grown into a cultural staple within Caribbean-American communities and remains one of the most recognizable Jamaican restaurant brands in the country. The e-commerce expansion signals the company’s continued evolution as it looks to serve a wider national audience while preserving the flavors and traditions that built the brand.

Authentic Jamaican Bakery Bundles & Pricing

The launch also reflects a broader shift in how legacy food brands are adapting to meet growing demand from communities and consumers seeking authentic cultural cuisine outside of major metropolitan areas.

Golden Krust’s new online store will offer curated bakery bundles designed to bring traditional Jamaican flavors directly to consumers. Available packages include the Bun Bundle, featuring two large and one small spice buns for $25; the Mixed Bread Bundle for $19; and the specialty Whole Wheat and Hard Dough Bread bundles, each priced at $19.

Shop for a Cause: Hurricane Melissa Relief

In addition to baked goods, customers can place online orders for merchandise, including bucket hats, hoodies, and sandals, celebrating Jamaican pride and culture. In turn, Golden Krust will donate $1 from every “Golden Krust For Jamaica” hoodie or t-shirt purchase to the American Friends of Jamaica in support of Hurricane Melissa relief efforts.

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