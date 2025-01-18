by Jeroslyn JoVonn Goodr Calls On Atlanta To Aid SoCal Wildfire Victims In ‘ATL to LA Relief Drive’ Goodr is bringing the Atlanta community together to aid those impacted by the wildfires in Southern California.







Goodr, the Atlanta-based hunger relief organization, is leading a community initiative to support families impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

On Wednesday, the sustainable food waste management company announced the launch of the “ATL to LA Relief Drive,” an initiative to transport a semi-trailer loaded with 16 pallets of essential supplies across the country to support those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles and other areas of Southern California.

“Southern California is facing an unimaginable crisis, and families who have lost everything need our help,” Goodr’s founder and

CEO, Jasmine Crowe-Houston said in a statement. “We at Goodr, know the power of community, and we’re calling on Atlanta to show up and help us support our neighbors during this challenging time.”

To launch the initiative, Goodr is calling on the local Atlanta community to donate critical supplies including snacks, canned goods, hygiene products, baby essentials, pet food, water, air purifiers, over-the-counter medicines, and blankets. The donations can be brought to two allotted locations:

Warehouse Collection Site at 650 Atlanta South Parkway, Suite 108, Atlanta, GA 30349 (Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 8 PM)

Goodr Community Market @ iVillage: 2491 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 (Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 6 PM)

Goodr is also encouraging contributions to nonprofits which are providing direct aid to families including World Central Kitchen, Mutual Aid LA Network, and LA Fire Department Foundation. Monetary donations can be made to those directly impacted through the SoCal Fire Victims page on GoFundMe.

“Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by the wildfires. Join us in showing the strength and compassion

of the Atlanta community,” Goodr said.

According to recent reports, the fires, which began on January 7, have claimed at least 27 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and scorched more than 60 square miles. The Palisades and Eaton wildfires remain active, with tens of thousands of Los Angeles County residents still under evacuation orders.