News by Kandiss Edwards Goodr Teams Up With Atlanta Mayor To Create Free Grocery Store Mayor Andre Dickens hopes to eliminate food insecurity for Atlanta's elderly residents.







Goodr Grocery Store is partnering with Mayor Andre Dickens to combat food insecurity in Metro Atlanta.

The Fulton County location, at William Walker Recreation Center Fairburn Rd in Southwest Atlanta, is intentional, as the area is considered a food desert.

The community store is sorely needed as the area no longer hosts any food retailers. Food instability is growing in Metro Atlanta, and thousands of families and the elderly are struggling to afford food due to rising grocery inflation on low or fixed incomes.

Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about the city’s continued fight to support low-income areas in Atlanta, where food insecurity is most prevalent.

“Communities without fresh food options are often in low-income areas, and only 76% of Atlanta residents live within a half mile of fresh food. That’s a gap too big for too many people. Our administration city Council said we have got to work on that.”

Fulton County is home to 1.64 million people, and close to 500,000 residents identify as Black. Nearly a quarter of those residents lack access and resources to obtain adequate food.

“In Fulton and DeKalb Counties, 23% and 20% of Black people, respectively, are ‘food insecure’ or unable to consistently access adequate nutrition due to cost, location, or other barriers,” Yahoo! News reported.

Oct. 17, the CEO and Founder of Goodr, Jasmine Crowe Houston, commented about her excitement surrounding the new Goodr store in an X post.

“Super excited to bring a Goodr Grocery Store to the Edgewood community to serve seniors and the unhoused community in our city,” Houston wrote.

Super excited to bring a Goodr Grocery Store to the Edgewood community to serve seniors and the unhoused community in our city.

The Edgewood location is not the first partnership between Goodr and the city of Atlanta. The company, in partnership with Mayor Dickens’s office, opened the Goodr Grocery Store for Atlanta Public schools on Nov. 20.

Focused on uplifting students and their families, the store is open to all students in Fulton County.

“If you have a student that is sitting in class wondering when and where their next meal is coming from, you’ll never be able to teach through that.”

Goodr is doing phenomenal work all over the country. The company has hosted multiple food drives and pop-up pantries and is working with communities all over the nation to solve the hunger crisis in America.

The company has an extensive list of locations where services can be found on its official website.

