Ice Cube Is Having A ‘Goodyear,’ Kicks Off ‘Truth To Tour’ To In Partnership With The Blimp

N.W.A. member Ice Cube has connected with the Goodyear Blimp, as both entities will do a lot of celebrating this upcoming year, as the partnership kicked off Aug. 24 in Orlando during the BIG3 Championship.

This is the Goodyear Blimp’s 100th anniversary, and Ice Cube is on his first headlining tour in over a decade. Both icons are remembered for different things, but will celebrate together as Goodyear has signed on as a partner for the Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour.





“From the beginning, I always thought you had to dream big if you really wanted to make it big. The idea of the Goodyear Blimp championing my name was a metaphor for the sky being the limit, yet here we are with Goodyear as a partner and the blimp flying in the Orlando skies, saying, ‘Ice Cube’s a Pimp!’,” said Ice Cube in a written statement. “I’m honored to have Goodyear sponsoring my Truth to Power tour, where we will take people through a musical journey over my four-decade career.”

Goodyear and Ice Cube have been together since he stated these lyrics in 1993, “Even saw the lights of the Goodyear Blimp and it read, ‘Ice Cube’s a Pimp.’



Now that the BIG3 season is over, after the Miami 305 defeated the Chicago Triplets, Cube will set his sights across the country when he heads out on tour. The “Amerikka’s Most Wanted” emcee will be hanging with the Goodyear Blimp overhead during his performances in September and October, while he visits Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Cleveland. Fans will notice the aircraft when arriving at the concert.



“When Ice Cube referenced the Goodyear Blimp in his iconic song, it became part of music history and made a cultural impact,” said Doug Grassian, Vice President, Global External Communications, Social Media and Partnerships, at Goodyear. “Aligning together for his upcoming tour feels like we are bringing that lyric to life, both literally and figuratively, for fans across generations.”

The Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour starts Sept. 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. For any information, follow @GoodyearBlimp and @IceCube on social media.

