Ice Cube Explains Why Caitlin Clark Was Offered $5M To Play in BIG3 League Instead Of Angel Reese

BIG3 cofounder Ice Cube recently revealed to TMZ that the reason he offered millions to Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark, rather than her rival, Chicago Sky player Angel Reese, came down to the financial impact on the league.

When Clark (and Reese) was gearing up to play for the WNBA, Cube reportedly extended an offer of $5 million to lure her into the BIG3 league, where she would play a total of eight games for the season. She eventually turned it down and went on to make a name for herself in her rookie season in the WNBA.

Cube was asked about offering Reese a contract to play in the summer 3-on-3 basketball league. He did acknowledge that Reese is a “great player,” but then he went on to explain why Clark was offered the deal instead of Reese.

“The thing with Caitlin Clark, it was just to unlock millions for the league because of her stardom. What our sponsors [were] telling us, they didn’t tell us the same thing about Angel Reese, so I don’t know if we can make that same offer.”

After being asked if the league could make a different offer to Reese that wouldn’t pay her as much as what Clark was offered, Cube shook his head and said, “I don’t think we can make that same offer because it won’t have the same impact on the league.”

Cube showed that he is always thinking about business and how to grow the BIG3 league, and made one last statement on Reese’s involvement in the basketball league. Although he seems to have respect for her skill level, he stated that the decision isn’t personal.

Meanwhile, the business of actor Ice Cube continues as he stars in a remake of the classic movie War of the Worlds, which will be available on Prime Video starting July 30, according to Deadline. In the modern-day version of the film, Cube plays the role of a top cybersecurity analyst for Homeland Security, who uncovers a threat that could destroy the world.

