Google Update Allows All Employee Messages, Including Deleted Ones, To Be Archived The change allows employers to bypass previously selected message settings.







Google rolled out a new feature that allows employers to archive text messages sent on company-provided Android devices.

Under the update, employers using device-management tools such as Google’s Enterprise platform log every message regardless of status in the default Google Messages app, according to Google Blog.

“Our new solution allows third-party archival apps to integrate directly with Google Messages on a work device. When configured by your IT organization on a fully managed device, the archival application is notified upon the receipt of each RCS message, not only when a message is sent or received, but also if a message is edited or deleted too.”

According to Google, this is meant to help businesses meet compliance and record-keeping requirements. Messages remain end-to-end encrypted, but archiving occurs on the device itself before encryption is applied. Subsequently, a copy of the conversation is recorded in the employer’s logs.

The change effectively turns workplace text chats into searchable, archived communications, much like company email logs.

Under Google’s guidance, when the archival feature is activated, employees are supposed to see a clear notification on their device. However, many workers may ignore or overlook such alerts. Since most employer devices require updates to access work email, apps, or calendars, the alert is inconsequential.

Work-provided device policies have long allowed employers to monitor email, calls, and app usage. However, the expansion into real-time message archiving adds a new dimension. For some industries, such as finance, healthcare, or legal services, compliance rules already require full communication logs. For others, the change blurs the line between professional and personal communication more than ever. Employees will have to think twice before communicating workplace grievances via employer-owned devices.

Employees who use a company device are now advised to treat all text messages as potentially subject to monitoring. Those concerned with privacy should reserve personal conversations for personal devices. Meanwhile, companies adopting the feature are reviewing their acceptable-use policies to reflect the new reality of workplace communications.

