News by Sharelle Burt Former Trump Allies, GOP Leaders Scheduled To Take The Stage In Support Of Kamala Harris At DNC Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Trump White House national security officer Olivia Troye, and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham are scheduled to appear.







A host of current and former GOP leaders, including former President Donald Trump’s past allies, are expected to support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), NPR reports.

Day one gave the DNC a great start, and high-profile Republican leaders are scheduled to address convention attendees, including former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Trump White House national security officer Olivia Troye, and former White House press secretary and aide to former first lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham.

The convention’s strategy lays out a feature the Harris campaign describes as “everyday Republican voices,” highlighting GOP leaders and their support for the vice president. Conservative commentator and self-described “ex-MAGA activist” Rich Logis gave remarks on Aug. 19 and told his breakup story with Trump. Close to two years ago, Logis moved on from supporting the indicted businessman after he failed to provide “leadership” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “So this is my message to all the Republicans and independents who are watching people like me who voted and believed in Trump,” he said.

“I made a grave mistake, but it’s never too late to change your mind. You don’t need to agree with everything you hear tonight to do what is right.”

He now leads a group for former Trump supporters.

According to CBS News, Grisham released a statement on her decision to speak at the convention. “I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention,” Grisham said. “But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out.”

The former first lady’s aide resigned shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Grisham admitted that while she doesn’t align with some of Harris’ viewpoints, she is “proud to be supporting her” presidential bid and added that Harris will “defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.” Attendees will also hear from Republican leaders, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and the mayor of Mesa, Arizona, John Giles.

Giles made headlines in early August 2024 when he spoke at a Harris-Walz campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona, where he admitted that as a lifelong Republican, he doesn’t recognize his party. He spoke about the party being taken over by extremists and encouraged other GOP leaders and members to think before voting for Trump in November 2024. “I do not recognize my party…In the spirit of the great Senator John McCain, please join me in putting country over party and stopping Donald Trump,” Giles said while being applauded.

John Giles, the Republican Mayor of Mesa, AZ, at the Harris rally:



“I do not recognize my party…In the spirit of the great Senator John McCain, please join me in putting country over party and stopping Donald Trump”



pic.twitter.com/i46Du2n9Uh#RepublicansForHarris — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 10, 2024

While the first night of the DNC featured testimonials from former Trump voters, Austin Weatherford, the Harris-Walz campaign’s Republican engagement director, released a statement highlighting how the programming “is just the latest effort by our campaign to reach out to anti-Trump Republicans.” The statement also said the campaign will “continue reminding Republican and independent voters that Donald Trump doesn’t represent their values.”

The group, called “Republicans for Harris,” formulated a call in early August 2024 to hear from several high-profile Republican leaders, including Kinzinger, former Rep. Denver Riggleman, and past GOP White House officials.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama To Speak At 2024 Democratic National Convention