Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Museum Underway At Historic St. Louis Church

Plans for a Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) museum are underway after local St. Louis developer PGAV Destinations joined the efforts of Founder Dr. Monica Butler to transform the historic Second Baptist Church into a cultural hub by mid-2025.

The architecture and design company has committed to help create a master plan for the museum to uphold the rich gospel legacy of St. Louis, a city Butler has deemed “the Bible Belt of Gospel.” According to First Alert 4, plans include securing stakeholders and funders to invest in the vision for the museum. PGAV Vice President Diane Lochner said the architectural design company, which boasts a portfolio of museums and attractions worldwide, is “really trying to develop the road map for her.”

Over the next six months, the building, located on North Kingshighway, will undergo a three-phase transformation as PGAV and Butler consider site feasibility, create a design for the future guest experience, and develop a plan of action for long-term success.

“The history of gospel music is being lost, and it’s vital that we tell the stories and keep it alive,” Butler stated, according to Instagram.

PGAV and Butler’s master plan envisions an immersive experience for guests, which includes an exhibition hall, state-of-the-art recording studio, theater, café, and training center. The film and television producer spent her childhood near the currently abandoned church. “I want the bells to ring again and bring the hope back to the city and our community,” Butler said.

Butler founded the Gospel Music Hall of Fame to honor the legacy of gospel artists and preserve the legacy of the music genre. “Through education centers, performance halls, and historical exhibits, GMHOF honors the genre’s pioneers and fosters the development of emerging talents,” Butler said on GMHOF’s website. The transformation of Second Baptist Church will provide a cultural cornerstone for the past, present, and future of gospel.

Past estimates reportedly place renovation costs for the church at $22 million.

