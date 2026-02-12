Business by Jameelah Mullen NYC Cannabis Retailer Launches Accelerator Program To Support Black-Owned Brands Gotham will provide a series of business‑development masterclasses for Black cannabis entrepreneurs.







Gotham, the world’s first cannabis concept store, has introduced the Gotham Growth Project (GGP), a business accelerator program designed to support cannabis consumer brands from underserved communities. The initial focus will be on Black-owned businesses operating in New York City.

The program provides leaders with hands-on business strategy and mentorship to help them build sustainable cannabis businesses.

“Too many founders from underserved communities are expected to navigate growth on their own after clearing the hardest barriers to entry,” Kenny Anderson, chief operating officer of Gotham, said in a press release. “GGP is about meeting founders when the stakes are high, the margins are tight, and the next decisions matter most. This program is designed to help brands move from traction to scalability. The mission of GGP is to turn diverse visions into success.”

The program will include six focused sessions:

Brand foundation and positioning

Product development and regulatory alignment

Operations and sales strategy

Retail readiness and partnerships

Financial planning and capital preparedness

Storytelling, pitching, and executive presence

The GGP will conclude with a live pitch showcase at Gotham’s semiannual leadership conference in October. Additionally, Gotham will provide a series of business‑development masterclasses for GGP graduates, offering ongoing support long after the program ends. The program is open to founders based within the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester County, and Long Island. Throughout the program, founders will work through a curriculum that blends expert instruction, peer collaboration, and practical assignments to help founders navigate real-world business and growth challenges.

Joanne Wilson, the founder and CEO of Gotham, notes that the GGP was a response to employee feedback that they wanted to see more diverse brands in its stores.

“GGP is our response and also our responsibility to the people who make Gotham what it is. This is a tangible, intentional way to support Black founders who are already building strong products and deserve greater visibility, resources, and pathways to scale,” the Gotham CEO said.

Eligible applicants must be at least 51% Black-owned and operated, have been in business for at least one year, and currently have at least one product on the market. Qualified products include THC- and CBD-infused pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, gummies, tinctures, and topicals.

Applications are now open and will close on March 11 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Visit the company’s website for more details or to apply.

