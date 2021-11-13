DJ Khaled Launches 'Another Wing' Restaurant Business

DJ Khaled has “Another One” for you but this time it’s chicken wings he’s cooking up!
REEF, which is the world’s largest operator of virtual restaurants has recently announced that it has struck up a partnership with Grammy-winning artist and record producer DJ Khaled. They have come together to set up the biggest restaurant launch in history, Another Wing.
On November 11th, Another Wing launched internationally across 3 different continents, in 5 countries, and in 18 states spread out over 150 locations. this marked the first restaurant concept to ever launch on three continents at the same time.
“Everything I do is big,” said DJ Khaled in a written statement. “My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships, new ideas and spreading love to my fans all around the world. Partnering with REEF for this launch is another new exciting venture which allows me to introduce some amazing wings, to everyone, everywhere.”
Hungry customers can check out Another Wing’s menu which features bone-in and boneless wings in seven signature flavors. They include Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Don’t Quit Nashville Hot, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Siracha and their signature flavor They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO, which are made with a combination of black truffles, parmesan, and buffalo sauce. You can order sides such as Spicy Togerashi Fries, Jalapeno Cheese Fries, Truffle Parm Fries, Onion Rings, or finish with indulgent fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. Customers can order a-la-cart or choose from combos like the All I Do is Wing or Major Key Meal, epic 10 or 24 piece feasts with two sauce flavors, sides, drinks, and dessert.
“Another Wing is the result of DJ Khaled’s legendary creativity colliding with REEF’s best in class kitchens platform, the fastest-growing restaurant business in the world,” said Alan Philips, REEF’s Chief Creative Officer. “By launching on three continents and 165 locations at the same time, REEF is sharing with the world how brands can use our platform to scale with unprecedented speed and minimal capital investment. At REEF we are truly connecting the world to your block.”
To order and/or find out more about Another Wing, you can visit AnotherWing.co.