DJ Khaled Launches 'Another Wing' Restaurant Business

DJ Khaled has “Another One” for you but this time it’s chicken wings he’s cooking up!

REEF , which is the world’s largest operator of virtual restaurants has recently announced that it has struck up a partnership with Grammy-winning artist and record producer DJ Khaled. They have come together to set up the biggest restaurant launch in history, Another Wing.

On November 11th, Another Wing launched internationally across 3 different continents, in 5 countries, and in 18 states spread out over 150 locations. this marked the first restaurant concept to ever launch on three continents at the same time.