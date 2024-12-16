Grammys Withdraw J-Kwon’s Nomination For Shaboozey’s ‘Tipsy’ Remake

J-Kwon had his Grammy nomination for Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” reneged after The Recording Academy changed its song sample rules.

If Shaboozey wins Grammy awards for Song of the Year or Best Country Song, the original writers of “Tipsy” will only receive certificates, not Grammy trophies, Billboard reports. On Dec. 12, The Recording Academy passed new rules specifying that “publisher & songwriter(s) of sampled or interpolated material” are eligible only for certificates.

“Each year, the Recording Academy makes adjustments to the nominations list as necessary after the list is first published,” the Academy announced at the Academy’s Grammy Award Update Center. “Common changes are often the result of updated credits and may include spelling corrections, title modifications, and the addition of nominees who were not included in the original submission, among other revisions.”

Rapper J-Kwon (Jerrell C. Jones) co-wrote the 2004 radio hit “Tipsy” with Joe Kent and Mark Williams, which Shaboozey later interpolated into his breakout country hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” While Shaboozey will receive a Grammy if his song wins, the originators won’t.

Shaboozey’s song features the lines “One, here comes the two to the three to the four” and “everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy,” which are original lyrics borrowed from J’Kwon’s “Tipsy.” The pair took to the stage together at the BET Awards in June, where Shaboozey introduced the rapper as his surprise guest. “BET, make some noise for Mr. Tipsy himself, all the way from St. Louis, J-Kwon.”

It would’ve been the first Grammy for J-Kwon, who admitted to receiving a nice payout from the country remake earlier this year.

“I got a crazy percentage… Let’s say it like this: we did that together, and I’m proud of him,” he said in April when the song entered the Hot 100 at No. 36.

