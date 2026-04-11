Legal by Mary Spiller Grand Jury Declines To Charge Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Nakia Holmes The Harris County decision ends case tied to allegations of aiding suspect wanted in kidnapping and assault investigation.







Nakia Holmes, co-owner of the popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut, will not face criminal charges after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict her, according to an official announcement released Friday.

The grand jury issued a no-bill on April 10 after reviewing evidence related to allegations that Holmes attempted to assist her boyfriend in evading law enforcement. The panel determined there was not enough evidence to move forward with prosecution, effectively closing the case.

Holmes responded publicly following the decision, maintaining her innocence and emphasizing her cooperation throughout the investigation. “This outcome confirms what I have maintained from the beginning,” she said in a statement, as reported by KPRC, “I complied, provided the requested documentation, and trusted that a full and fair review would lead to the truth.”

She also shared her reaction on social media, writing: “No indictment. No charges. No case. Today, a grand jury returned a no-bill after reviewing the evidence. What was said about me didn’t always match the truth, but I stayed quiet, complied, and trusted the process.”

Holmes added that she is grateful for the support she received during the legal proceedings and is now focusing on moving forward. “I’m thankful for those who stood by me,” she said. “My focus now is on my family, my businesses, and continuing to build.”

The case stemmed from an October 2025 incident in which Holmes, the founder of Turkey Leg Hut, was accused of helping Johnathan Saizon, a man wanted by authorities, avoid arrest. Saizon had been sought in connection with serious allegations, including aggravated kidnapping and assault involving a former partner.

According to investigators, deputies received information that Saizon was staying at Holmes’ residence in west Harris County. During a surveillance operation, authorities stopped a vehicle carrying Holmes and Saizon’s mother and questioned whether anyone remained inside the home. Holmes reportedly told deputies the house was empty.

However, law enforcement later observed Saizon fleeing from the residence through a back exit before he was apprehended nearby. Holmes was subsequently charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon, though officials clarified she was not accused of participating in the alleged violent crimes.

With the grand jury’s decision, all charges against Holmes have been dropped, bringing the case to a close.

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