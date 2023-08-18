10 Business Grants & Programs For Black Content Creators

Whether creating content as a hobby, a side hustle, or a business booster, you’re not alone in this phenomenon. In fact, there are millions of you taking space and changing the game when it comes to consuming and engaging with content. Digital creatives, we see you.

The meteoric rise of the creator economy has opened boundless doors for many solopreneurs to utilize digital platforms to earn money, find their niche audience, and even help brands tap in with their own target audiences. But social commerce and content creation is no easy feat within the ever-changing media landscape.

Many digital platforms contribute to this economy via their creator funds and programs, including:

#YouTubeBlackVoices Grant Program

In 2020, YouTube announced the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund to amplify unique Black perspectives and experiences to emphasize Black economic equity and well-being, as well as the intellectual power and passion of the YouTube community. This program is for Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers to be equipped with the resources to reach their full potential on YouTube. Keep an eye on their official website for information on 2024 applications.

LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program

The LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program is lending resources to support creators on LinkedIn. This includes a six-week incubator-style program, where participants receive coaching on brainstorming new ideas, growing their audience, and engaging the LinkedIn community. Program participants will also receive a financial award and early access to LinkedIn tools to get started. Watch out for more updates on the program website.

Pinterest Creator Fund

Do you love making pins on Pinterest without the pressure to be perfect? The platform’s creator fund is a special $500,000 initiative that could provide content creators like you with up to $25,000 in cash and advertising credits. As a fund member, you can immerse yourself in a four-week workshop and get hands-on training on making idea pins, taking advantage of Pinterest trends, and measuring campaign success. What’s more? There is personalized consulting to boost Pinterest’s creative strategies.

#BlackTikTok Creator Program

Get on it! Announced in June, this four-month program fosters connection, education, entertainment, and inspiration between Black creators and the TikTok team. You’ll be able to meet with other Black creators and gain access to “free game” about content strategy and securing financial gains. From exclusive events and perks to elevate your craft, don’t feel discouraged to apply and get your name out there.

Twitch Partner Program

Are you committed to streaming and ready to level up from Affiliate status? The Twitch Partnership Program invites creators who stream various content, from games, music, talk shows, art, and auto become potential partners who have large viewerships and have built up a strong sub-community of their own. Twitch wants to hear from you if you love engaging with your audience, producing amazing content, and finding unique ways to stand out. Apply here.

Coalition to Back Black Businesses

Since its inception, the Coalition has distributed $8.5 million in cash grants to more than 1,400 Black small business owners while offering mentoring and additional resources to help small businesses scale and thrive. The $5,000 rewards go to businesses of all types, from artists to restaurants and more. Stay updated for more information about the 2024 applications on its website.

AnnuityFreedom.net’s BIPOC Small Business Marketing Grant

Are you a startup company seeking marketing help, like driving organic traffic from search engines? This program supports Black-owned and minority-owned businesses by providing free SEO evaluations, advice, and planning. There is currently no cap on the number of possible marketing grant recipients per month. Grantees will be selected on a rolling basis. There is no application deadline. These are awarded to businesses on a rolling basis, with winners announced on the last day of each month. Find more details and information on the website.

Comcast RISE

Comcast RISE has provided over $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology service grants to tens of thousands of entrepreneurs. Comcast is continuing its efforts to positively impact small businesses in 2023. Its offerings include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, entrepreneurship training, and other services. Applications for the 2023 program are now closed. Check back for further details about future applications here.

NASE Grants for Small Businesses

Self-employment is not for the faint of heart. So the National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) has dedicated itself to supporting “micro-business owners” with grants worth up to $4,000 each. To be considered, you must join NASE and remain in good standing for at least three months before applying. More details and application here.

FedEx Small Business Grant Contest

On an annual basis, FedEx runs an initiative that awards U.S.-based small businesses grants between $15,000 to $50,000. Applications typically open early in the year. Learn about past winners here, and subscribe to the FedEx newsletter to stay on top of the next entry period dates.