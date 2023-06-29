Viral Video Shows Officers Dragging An Unconscious Woman Across Field

The Shreveport Police Department in Louisiana is under fire after a viral video showed them dragging a Black woman across a field.

The video was posted on TikTok on June 27 by a user named twentyeightgrams28 and showed several white police officers dragging a Black woman, who looked to be unconscious. Captions claimed the officers beat her unconscious as the crowd confronted them, wondering what happened. Members of the crowd approached the woman to check on her as officers pushed back with assault weapons. As some became unruly, one crowd member allegedly threw something at one of the officers.

There isn’t much information about what happened before or after the event. According to Newsone, there was a second video, now seemingly deleted, that allegedly shows a white officer punching the woman while at least one of her hands was behind her back. TikTok users claimed another woman was on the ground in front of her.

Comments under the 28-second video allege there was a flight between two women, including the one being dragged. The video creator said, “her and her cousin got into a fight multiple times and she was trying to leave but her cousin wouldn’t give her her keys.” Another user with the handle @pillowsxworld blamed the police and said “they were breaking up the girls. The police officer punch her and knocked her out.”

The Shreveport Police have had the light on them for some time regarding accusations of severe police brutality. Former officer Alexander Tyler was charged earlier this year with negligent homicide in the murder of a Black man named Alonzo Bagley, CNN reported. Tyler, 23, was called to Bagley’s home over a domestic dispute. Bagley began to run and after a short chase, Tyler shot Bagley, who was unarmed.