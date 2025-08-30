News by Sharelle B. McNair Organization Defends UTC’s First Amendment Rights As Greek Life Paused In Hazing Probe Schools across the nation, including historically Black colleges and universities, are stepping up to address hazing accusations.







A free speech advocacy group claims that the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s (UTC) decision to pause the activities of fraternities and sororities may violate students’ free speech rights while the school investigates hazing accusations, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Attorneys with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression wrote a letter to UTC’s Chancellor Lori Mann Bruce, urging the university to reconsider the decision by Aug. 29, as the ban placed limitations on students organizing political protests, wearing Greek letters, hosting educational or philanthropic events, and other forms of activities protected by the First Amendment. “The university punished 25 different groups affecting hundreds of students based on the reports of misconduct of only two of the groups,” attorney Zachary Greenberg said.

“And this guilt by association approach is antithetical to the First Amendment, by which the university is bound.”

The suspension comes as students started classes in mid-August, with some eager to be recruited by groups including Black Greek organizations Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Greenberg warned the university that if the lifting demand isn’t met, the Philadelphia-based nonprofit will zone in on options such as public pressure or potential litigation. “At this point, all advocacy options are on the table,” he continued.

However, after reviewing the letter, UTC referred back to its original announcement of the pause following hazing accusations, stating officials would be permitted to reevaluate policies, activities, and ways to strengthen Greek Life that “foster a culture of care, accountability, leadership and respect.”

The letter comes just one week shy of the school’s original lift date of Sept. 5, as a mandatory community meeting for all UTC fraternity and sorority members is scheduled for Sept. 2. As the school continues to push a narrative that the action isn’t singling out one event, the timing comes as one organization, the Alpha-Iota Chapter of Kappa Sigma, received serious accusations of hazing, according to News Channel 9.

Investigative files dating from September 2024 reveal that an incident during a fraternity ritual known as the “Weather Pledge” resulted in two pledges being hospitalized with second-degree burns. Videos show pledges placing lemon juice into their eyes, jumping from rooftops, and setting their chests on fire — after dousing themselves with rubbing alcohol.

One suffered burns on over six percent of his body, while the other suffered from burns to over 25%, requiring skin grafts. Both victims admitted to participating in the ritual voluntarily, but also claimed that if chapter leaders had stepped in, they would have stopped. Schools across the nation, including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), are stepping up to address hazing accusations.

In early 2025, members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. from Southern University were arrested and charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter after the death of pledge Caleb Wilson drew national attention to Greek letter organizations.

RELATED CONTENT: Amie Fornah Sankoh Makes History As First Black Deaf Woman To Earn A Doctorate In STEM