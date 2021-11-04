Greenwood Rolls Out GreenBook, An Online Directory of Black And Latino Businesses

An online directory of Black and Latino businesses across America, the GreenBook is now accessible with a wide mix of establishments ranging from restaurants to service stations.

The directory is being offered by Greenwood, a digital banking platform mainly for Black and Latinx individuals and business owners. The directory was inspired by the original GreenBook, a guidebook of safe accommodations, restaurants, and service stations for African American travelers during the era of Jim Crow law. The fresh GreenBook was released earlier this year as a resource, reportedly aiming to drive the recirculation of dollars in the Black and Latino communities.

Its accessibility might be fitting with Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season approaching soon.

As for Greenwood, the bank told BLACK ENTERPRISE last month that it has begun rolling out its mobile banking platform to beta users. It plans to make the platform available to more people weekly on a rolling basis that are part of what Greenwood says is a 500,000-person strong community and waiting list.