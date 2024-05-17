by Stacy Jackson Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Grants Daniel Perry Official Pardon in 2020 Shooting Of BLM Protestor A statement released on May 16 revealed, the Board voted unanimously to recommend a full pardon and restoration of firearm rights.









Former U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, previously convicted of taking the life of Black Lives Matter protestor and Air Force veteran Garrett Foster in 2020, has been released from incarceration after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott granted him an official pardon.

This decision followed the unanimous vote from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to fully exonerate Perry and reinstate his right to bear arms, undoing his 25-year prison sentence handed down just last year, CNN reported. According to an official statement on May 16, “The investigative efforts encompassed a meticulous review of pertinent documents, from police reports to court records, witness statements, and interviews with individuals linked to the case.” It continued, “After a thorough examination of the amassed information…the Board voted unanimously to recommend a full pardon and restoration of firearm rights.”

Democratic strategist and consultant Sawyer Hackett shared the signed pardon from the Secretary of State’s office on X.

Gov. Greg Abbott just pardoned Daniel Perry, a Texas man who drove his car into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors—before shooting and killing one point blank.



Perry texted a friend: “I will only shoot the [protestors] in front and push the pedal to the metal.” pic.twitter.com/3x2IWFjHxq — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 16, 2024

Hackett’s thread also revealed messages from Perry prior to the incident.

This is the man Greg Abbott just pardoned for murdering BLM protestors:



“Am I racist for thinking the way the black lives matter movement is like a bunch of monkeys flinging shit at a zoo..” pic.twitter.com/LW0u1oania — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 16, 2024

Perry initially faced a five to 99-year prison sentence for killing the 28-year-old protestor. Abbott voiced his intent to pardon the shooter briefly following the April 2023 conviction, calling for an expedited review of the case from the Board before the sentencing. “Among the voluminous files reviewed by the Board, they considered information provided by the Travis County District Attorney, the full investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a review of all the testimony provided at trial,” Abbott said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Perry instigated the deadly altercation when he decided to run a red light and drive into protestors. Foster, who was openly carrying an assault weapon rifle, which is legal in the state of Texas, reportedly proceeded toward Perry’s vehicle and gestured for him to lower his car window before Perry fatally shot him with a handgun.

Foster’s mother, Sheila Foster, is bewildered her son’s killer faces no punishment. His former fiancée, Whitney Mitchell, asserted that the “lawlessness” has left her heartbroken, and Abott’s pardon proves “only certain lives matter.”

Last May, prosecutors sought at least 25 years for Perry during the hearing, citing his inflammatory, racist posts and mental health issues, while the defense requested 10 years, pointing to his clean record, psychological conditions like PTSD, and military accolades.

