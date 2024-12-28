Sports by Daniel Johnson Greg Ruffin Tapped To Lead Shaw University 20 Years After Rebuilding Football Program Ruffin previously led Shaw University in 2002, when he guided the team to a 7-3 record in its first season of competition.







Greg Ruffin will once again walk the sidelines as the head football coach of the Shaw University Bears, after the university moved on from its former coach, Adrian Jones. earlier in December.

According to HBCU GameDay, Ruffin previously led the university in 2002, when he guided the team to a 7-3 record in its first season of competition. Most recently, Ruffin served as the running backs coach and recruitment coordinator at Alabama State.

Greg Ruffin has been named Head Football Coach at Shaw University

In a statement, Ruffin indicated his excitement to return to the sidelines at Shaw University.

“I am honored to return to Shaw University and lead the Bears football program,” Ruffin said. “This is a special place with a rich history, and I look forward to building upon its legacy. Together, we will strive for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and within the community.”

According to George Knox, the athletic director at Shaw University, Ruffin is the ideal hire for the Shaw University Bears.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ruffin back to Shaw University,” Knox said. “His energy, experience, and vision for the future of our football program align perfectly with our mission. Coach Ruffin’s commitment to developing student-athletes and building a championship culture makes him the ideal leader for the Bears.”

Ruffin will be officially introduced as the university’s head coach on Jan. 7, and he carries a pedigree for turning football programs around.

Prior to his stop at Alabama State, Ruffin coached for Edward Waters College from 2017-2022, and in 2013, he led Paine College to success after the program was dormant for more than 50 years.

Per the university’s press release, Shaw University cordially invites the members of the Shaw University community, alumni, and the media to attend the introductory press conference.

