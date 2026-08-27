Photo by LanaStock/Getty Images News by Sidnee Michelle Groom Guy Brings Black-Owned Luxury Grooming To Marriott’s Autograph Collection Groom Guy, founded by Darius Davie and Matthew Sears in 2020, operates inside the hotel's spa.







Black-owned luxury men’s grooming company Groom Guy is expanding its presence in the hospitality industry after the Washington hotel where it operates joined Marriott’s Autograph Collection, AfroTech reports.

The Potomac Hotel, Autograph Collection, formerly Salamander Washington DC, officially debuted under its new name on Aug. 5. The 373-room property is owned by real estate investment firm Henderson Park, with Salamander Collection Founder Sheila Johnson remaining a minority partner. Pyramid Global Hospitality assumed management of the hotel as part of the transition.

Groom Guy, founded by Darius Davie and Matthew Sears in 2020, operates inside the hotel’s spa. The company opened at the property in April 2025, before it transitioned to the Marriott portfolio. Marriott now lists Groom Guy among the experiences available at The Potomac Hotel.

The development gives Groom Guy a presence inside a property connected to Marriott Bonvoy, something Davie said had long been a goal.

“Today marks a new chapter for Groom Guy. We started as a 300 sq. ft. pop-up shop with a simple belief: men’s grooming services could become the next revenue anchor in hotels,” Davie wrote on LinkedIn, according to the outlet.

Groom Guy provides services including haircuts, beard trims, and hot towel shaves. Since launching, the company has completed more than 8,000 grooming services and generated at least $720,000 in sales, according to AfroTech.

The company also offers services at IHG’s Yours Truly DC Hotel. Its expansion into hotels reflects a business model centered on positioning men’s grooming as an additional hospitality service rather than operating solely through traditional barbershops.

The Potomac Hotel’s transition also brings the property into Marriott Bonvoy, allowing eligible guests to earn and redeem points and access other program benefits. The hotel retains amenities including its two-level spa and Dōgon, the Afro-Caribbean restaurant led by chef Kwame Onwuachi.

For Davie, the hotel’s transition represents another step in Groom Guy’s effort to expand its model within the hospitality sector.

“Moments like this remind me that when one door closes, another really does open,” Davie said. “We’re proud to be part of this next chapter and even more excited for what’s ahead as we continue reimagining the role of men’s grooming in hospitality.”

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