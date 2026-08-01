Courtesy of Darrell Spencer, Crowned Skin Uncategorized by Von Boozier Twins Darrell Spencer Turned ‘Crowned Skin’ Into an 8-Figure Grooming Empire The former Meta and Google strategist explains how scent, storytelling, and digital community helped Crowned Skin disrupt men’s personal care.







The modern men’s grooming industry is no longer simply about looking polished. It is about presence, confidence, identity, and cultural influence. Few founders understand that evolution better than Darrell Spencer.

The Chicago native and former technology strategist transformed Crowned Skin from an ambitious idea into an eight-figure men’s grooming business. Through cologne-infused skincare, memorable fragrance storytelling, and a digital-first strategy, the brand has captured attention across TikTok, climbed Amazon’s rankings, and helped spark a broader conversation about luxury self-care for men of color.

Spencer’s experience at companies including Meta, Google, and LinkedIn gave him a front-row view of how audiences discover, engage with, and ultimately purchase from brands online. He brought those lessons into Crowned Skin, positioning the company at the intersection of grooming, culture, confidence, and digital commerce.

After introducing Crowned Skin to millions of viewers on Shark Tank, Spencer is now expanding the company beyond skincare and into fragrance and lifestyle products. His larger ambition is not merely to generate viral moments; it is to build an enduring, globally recognized Black-owned brand.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Spencer about leaving corporate America, converting online attention into customer loyalty, expanding into fragrance, and building a company capable of creating both cultural influence and generational wealth.

Leaving successful careers at Meta, Google, and LinkedIn to build your own company was a significant leap. At what point did you know entrepreneurship was worth betting on, and what risks were you prepared to take?

There was not one defining moment. Instead, there was a growing realization that I wanted to spend my career building equity rather than building someone else’s vision.

Working at companies like Google and Meta taught me how category-defining businesses scale, but entrepreneurship gave me the opportunity to create something that could outlive me.

The risks were obvious. Leaving behind stability, a salary, and prestige was not easy. But I believed that betting on myself would ultimately provide the greatest opportunity to create wealth and impact.

Crowned Skin has grown from an idea into an eight-figure business in a remarkably short time. Looking back, what were the one or two decisions that fundamentally changed the trajectory of the company?

The biggest decision was refusing to build only a product and choosing instead to build a brand.

From day one, we were not simply trying to sell body butter or cologne. We were creating an experience and introducing a new ritual centered on confidence, attraction, and self-care for men.

The second decision was betting on digital before it became the obvious playbook. My experience at Meta, Google, and LinkedIn taught me how attention moves online, but more importantly, it taught me how to convert attention into action.

We built Crowned Skin with storytelling at its core. That allowed us to create meaningful relationships with our customers rather than simply acquiring transactions.

Many entrepreneurs struggle to convert viral attention into long-term customers. How have you intentionally transformed social media momentum into sustainable revenue and brand loyalty?

Virality is rented, but loyalty is earned.

Through our product and brand development, we set out to create and own a new category within men’s grooming. Every viral moment has to bring consumers into a larger world that gives them a reason to stay.

For us, that means exceptional products, consistent education, and a grooming ritual that customers genuinely enjoy returning to.

Our incredible team has built systems that allow us to nurture the community long after a customer’s first purchase. We do that through email, social media, customer experience, product innovation, and continued storytelling.

The goal is not simply to generate another viral video. It is to create customers who proudly introduce Crowned Skin to someone else.

Appearing on Shark Tank introduced Crowned Skin to millions of viewers, but your success began long before stepping onto that stage. How has the experience impacted the business, and what misconceptions do people have about what happens after securing an investment?

Shark Tank amplified awareness, but it did not build Crowned Skin.

It is an incredible platform that can accelerate a business, provided that the company has the internal infrastructure needed to support increased demand. It has been exciting to engage with new customers who discovered us through that experience.

The years leading up to that moment were filled with product development, customer feedback, operational challenges, and thousands of small decisions that most people never see.

One misconception is that receiving an investment solves every problem. In reality, it simply gives you another opportunity. You still have to execute every single day.

The greatest value was not just the capital. It was the validation that our vision resonated on one of the world’s largest entrepreneurial stages. We remain grateful for the opportunity to share that vision.

Crowned Skin recently expanded into fragrance with the launch of its Eau de Parfum collection. What inspired this next chapter, and how does the fragrance line fit into your broader vision of building Crowned Skin into a global luxury lifestyle brand? Are there additional categories or innovations consumers should be watching for?

Fragrance felt like a natural evolution because our customers were already telling us that they wanted their favorite Crowned Skin scents to last even longer.

That led us to introduce our Eau de Parfum collection and further develop what we call Scentmaxxing™, our philosophy of building fragrance through intentional layering rather than relying on a single spray.

Long-term, we are not simply building individual products. We are creating a fragrance wardrobe centered on confidence, ritual, and self-expression.

Consumers can expect us to continue expanding across fragrance, grooming, and adjacent lifestyle categories while maintaining the premium experience that has defined Crowned Skin from the beginning.

As Crowned Skin continues to expand, what does success look like beyond revenue? Is your long-term vision centered on building a legacy brand, creating generational wealth, or changing how Black-owned businesses compete on a global stage?

Revenue is simply a scoreboard.

The larger mission is to build one of the most respected men’s personal care and grooming brands in the world while creating generational wealth and expanding what people believe Black-owned businesses can become.

I want Crowned Skin to become an institution, a brand that is still thriving decades from now because it consistently delivers exceptional products.

If we can inspire more founders to think globally from day one, that is a legacy worth building.

To learn more about Darrell Spencer and Crowned Skin, visit CrownedSkin.com.

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