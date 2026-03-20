News by Kandiss Edwards Educators Attempt Guinness World Record For Longest History Lesson The marathon lecturers' curriculum started with ancient African civilizations and progressed through the Civil Rights Movement.







Two veteran educators ended a grueling 33-hour teaching marathon on African and African American history in an attempt to earn recognition as the Guinness World Record holders for the Longest History Lesson.

Covering 5,000 years of history, Dr. Anita Lewis, a Texas-based educator, and Gwendolyn Ebron aimed to set a new Guinness World Record. Additionally, the women were protesting the marginalization of Black history in public schools. Dr. Lewis, and Ebron, a Philadelphia teacher, completed the “reclamation” lesson on Feb. 28 at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Chestnut Hill Local reported.

The initiative was designed as a direct response to legislative efforts across the country that have restricted the teaching of “divisive concepts” and systemic racism. Lewis and Ebron argued that their 33-hour lesson serves as a form of educational protest, ensuring that vital history remains accessible even as it is being removed from some state-approved curricula.

“In light of the things that have been going on at the state, local and national levels regarding the erasure of African and African American history, my protest has always been through education,” Lewis told the outlet. “While they’re looking to remove our history from the walls, they can’t remove it from our minds.”

Anita Lewis and Gwendolyn Ebron taught Black history for 33 hours straight on Feb. 27–28 in a powerful world record attempt. They said the deeper reason was bigger than a record, they wanted to inspire students of all ages to know their potential and carry these lessons forward.… pic.twitter.com/vJVSwWdD0j — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 17, 2026

The marathon lecturers’ curriculum began with ancient African civilizations and progressed to cover the transatlantic slave trade, the Reconstruction era, and the modern Civil Rights Movement. To meet strict Guinness World Record criteria, the duo was required to teach nonstop with only one five-minute break allowed per hour. The attempt was live streamed globally via Urban Intellectuals, an organization dedicated to providing resources on Black history, according to Chestnut Hill Local.

The event drew significant community support, with audience members traveling to Philadelphia to witness the endurance feat. The educators utilized interactive engagement activities and affirmations in the lesson.

“This is more than a record attempt; it is a reclamation,” Ebron noted in a press statement. “We are teaching the history that shaped the world, honoring the resilience and global impact of African people across millennia.”

While the certification is currently under review by Guinness World Records. Until the final certification, Andrew Torget, another Texas educator, still holds the record at 26 hours and 34 minutes.

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