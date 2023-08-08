 The Gullah-Geechee Community Fights To Protect Their Land From Gentrifiers

The Gullah-Geechee Community Is Fighting To Protect Their Land From Gentrifiers In South Carolina

Dionne Hoskins-Brown, Chair of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission, speaks at Station Creek Landing in St Helena, South Carolina, on July 10, 2023. Isolated on islands scattered along the coast, ancestors of those in the Gullah Geechee community relied on the land and sea. They created their own culture, fed by their African heritage, and even developed their own Creole language. Hundreds of thousands of people are today part of the community -- which is threatened by climate change, gentrification, and real estate developers circling like hawks. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The historic Gullah-Geechee people have been one of the most successful Black communities at preserving the cultural connection to their homeland of Central and West Africa post-slavery. Although boasting a total population of approximately 1 million and their own dialect and distinctive foods, the Gullah-Geechee people have found themselves at the center of a battle for the land they’ve called home in South Carolina for centuries.

According to Blavity, St. Helena Island in Beaufort County, South Carolina, has been safe under the Cultural Protection Overlay (CPO), which has protected the Gullah-Geechee community by limiting the ability of commercial developers to encroach since the 1990s.

An investor is determined to overturn the law to build a golf course and a gated community, putting thousands of acres of land in jeopardy and opening the door for next-level gentrification. This fight would be the latest in a decadeslong battle for Gullah-Geechee land, much of which has been repurposed throughout several coastal islands in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Community members have been holding public hearings to convince Beaufort County Council to reject the developer’s changes.

One resident, 93-year-old Josephine Wright, has gained the national spotlight over the fight to retain her family’s land and stave off greedy real estate companies. For her cause, $300,000 has been raised to help toward lawsuits, with notable figures like Kyrie Irving and Snoop Dogg donating in support. In one of the more stunning cases of the ongoing gentrification of Gullah-Geechee land, Hilton Head—the South Carolina island where hundreds of the community’s people had lived since the Civil War—was converted into a popular resort and golf destination. Legal complaints filed by developers continue to make it a saddening possibility that a vast majority of Gullah-Geechee land can and will be repurposed before the fight ends.

