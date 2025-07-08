Gunna Becomes Co-Owner Of Hydration Brand ‘Flerish’

Gunna has become the co-owner of a new lifestyle hydration brand that aligns with the healthier lifestyle he’s embraced.

On July 2, Flerish Hydration named platinum-selling rapper Gunna as its newest co-owner, marking a fresh chapter in the brand’s mission to redefine wellness for a new generation. With Gunna’s recent lifestyle transformation, the partnership aligns seamlessly with his daily commitment to clean living and peak performance.

“I don’t put my name on just anything,” Gunna said in a press release. “Flerish is different; it’s clean, it works, and it’s become a part of my everyday lifestyle. I’m happy to be coming on board and look forward to the journey ahead.”

Flerish, pronounced like the word “Flourish,” takes pride in its clean formula designed to support energy, focus, hydration, and recovery, without any artificial sweeteners or dyes. As one of the first hydration brands to use watermelon as a base, each bottle delivers bold flavor and is packed with functional ingredients like Vitamin E, B6, and B12, L-Theanine, Zinc, and Magnesium.

It’s the perfect product endorsement and business venture for Gunna, who stays committed to showing up strong both mentally and physically every day.

“Right now, I’m focused,” Gunna said. “There’s no off switch. I needed something that supports me naturally and keeps me balanced, and that’s exactly what Flerish does.”

Flerish delivers a naturally sweet and refreshing alternative to traditional hydration drinks. Free from artificial additives and packed with clean, functional ingredients, its formula supports daily performance, not just workouts.

Bringing Gunna onto the ownership team aligns with his well-documented lifestyle transformation following his seven months in jail on a racketeering conspiracy charge in the YSL RICO case. Since his release, the “One of Wun” rapper has shared workout videos and content that have earned widespread praise for his noticeably renewed and improved appearance.

“Gunna is elevating every part of his life, and he’s bringing that same energy to Flerish,” said Avery Johnson Jr., founder of Flerish. “He’s not just a face for the brand. He’s a true partner, and his vision will push us forward in powerful ways.”

RELATED CONTENT: Gunna Partners With Black Music Action Coalition To Provide 30 Georgia Families With Guaranteed Income