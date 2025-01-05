Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Young Thug Returns To Music, Mentioning YSL Rico Case On Lil Baby’s New Album Young Thug mentioned the controversial YSL trial in his first verse since his October 2024 release from jail.







Young Thug has officially returned to music with a featured verse on Lil Baby’s latest album, “WHAM.”

Thug, released from Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail in October 2024, mentioned his YSL Rico case on Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” track. The song, which also included a verse by fellow rapper Future, included Thug’s first lyrics on his high-profile jail stint. The case also broke records as the longest-running trial in Georgia history.

On the Wheezy-produced track, Thug mentioned that “King Spider back” and that he was having his way behind bars.

“Yeah, n—a, King Spider back/ I don’t even believe I was locked up, for real, for real/ I was havin’ my way the whole time, fool, you know what I’m saying,” he rapped on the song.

He and 26 other YSL-affiliated defendants were arrested in May 2022 in a 56-count indictment for gang-related charges. However, Thug claims he ultimately had his way with the results on the controversial trial.

Despite delays and other issues, the 33-year-old was finally freed after spending over 2 years in jail. He reached a plea deal that granted him 15 years in probation for his release. As part of the deal, Thug also pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and firearms charges.

His YSL signee and fellow high-profile rapper, Gunna, was released in December 2022 for his alleged involvement in the racketeering charges. Gunna’s release through an Alford plea deal faced contempt from other members of the rap community, including former collaborator Lil Baby. Thug has not publicly spoken on the snitching claims against Gunna.

However, his lawyer, Stephen Sadow, spoke out in support of his client. In a tweet made on Jan. 3, he alleged that Gunna’s release did not jeopardize Thug’s own freedom in any way.

I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford… — Steve Sadow (@stevesadow) January 3, 2025

“This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case,” Sadow explained. “Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial and he was never even named as a witness.”

The attorney noted the difference in their plea agreements as well. He mentioned how Thug cannot live in his hometown of Atlanta due to probation requirements. On the other hand, Gunna’s deal did not prohibit any travel or include living parameters.

He added, ” THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF’ SAID.”

While unclear of where Thug and Gunna currently stand in their relationship, the former is embarking on his new freedom with new music for fans.

