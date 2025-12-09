Gunna Brings Last Of ‘Wunna Run 5K’ As World Tour Winds Down

Rapper Gunna has been hitting various cities with a “Wunna Run 5K,” joining various run clubs as part of his Wun World Tour, recently hitting up New York City (11/22), Toronto (11/24), Washington D.C. (12/2), Miami (12/4), and his hometown of Atlanta (12/7). He is gearing up for Houston (12/10) and Los Angeles (12/16).

According to 11 Alive, the Atlanta native collaborates with local running clubs to bring people together for fitness, philanthropy, and community. The Atlanta Run Club was the official host of the Wunna Run 5K festivities, which have been taking place in the Georgia town.

Before the official race this past Sunday, Dec. 7, local groups held themed training sessions throughout the week. Last Wednesday, Dec. 3, Built 2 Last Run Club joined several other Atlanta running clubs for a shake-out session titled “Wunna Wednesday.” Dick’s House of Sport was a partner. Organizers hope the events will encourage people to be active in the park and in the community.

Registration fees for the 5K event supported local families through Gunna’s Great Giveaway, adding a charitable component to the weekend fitness event.

TMZ reported that the 5K event held before the Atlanta event took place during Art Basel in Miami. Gunna took to the road during a pre-race warm-up at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in conjunction with the Target Wellness Tour. Participants ran a 5K course featuring immersive art installations that showcased the brand’s bioengineering focus.

VIP packages for the upcoming Houston show have already sold out, but Los Angeles attendees can still purchase theirs before that package sells out.

Billboard reported that Gunna will leave the country soon to complete his global tour in support of his latest album (his sixth studio offering), “The Last Wun,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts. He will perform several shows in South Africa and Australia before returning home to conclude the tour.

