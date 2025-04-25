Louisiana Hairstylist Cut A Child’s Braids Over Late Fee Dispute

A family is seeking justice after a stylist cut off an 11-year-old girl’s hair when the mother refused to pay a $25 late fee. An unidentified mother and daughter arrived for their appointment at Draft Picks Barbershop in Baton Rouge at 5:10 pm, which was 10 minutes after their scheduled appointment. The stylist charges a $25 late fee for any client who arrives more than 10 minutes after their scheduled time.

The child’s grandmother, Conchota Singleton, told WBRZ News that her daughter told the stylist: “Well, your grace period states that I’m late after ten minutes. I was here at 5:10.”

According to Singleton, who shared details about the confrontation on her Facebook page, the mother and the unnamed stylist had a heated exchange over the $25 fee. At that point, the stylist began cutting the child’s hair. The mother, who is pregnant, attempted to pull her daughter away, leading to a physical altercation in which the stylist cut the mother’s hand with the scissors. Witnesses intervened to break up the fight, which was captured on surveillance video.

“My granddaughter is traumatized, y’all,” Singleton wrote on the Facebook post.

Singleton stated that the family called the police but was told there was nothing they could do because the hairdresser didn’t intentionally cause harm. The grandmother believes the Baton Rouge police department failed them.

“ I’m NOT letting this go! I want her charged!”

Draft Picks addressed the incident in a statement to the Daily Mail and confirmed that the hairstylist no longer works for the company.

“We want to be clear: we do not condone or tolerate the actions that this stylist displayed,” owner, TJ Malveaux, told DailyMail

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the client and family affected, and to anyone who may feel uneasy as a result of this situation. This incident does not reflect the values or standards we uphold at Draft Picks. At Draft Picks Barbershop, the safety, comfort, and satisfaction of our clients are our top priorities,“ the statement read.

Currently, no charges have been filed; however, Singleton stated that she intends to report the incident to the district attorney’s office.

