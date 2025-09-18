Haiti Private Island Nixed As Royal Caribbean Destination

Royal Caribbean International has suspended all scheduled stops at its private port of Labadee, Haiti through April 2026.

The cruise line cited escalating safety risks including kidnappings, gang violence, and political instability as the reasons to pull out. Royal Caribbean announced the change in September, saying the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” for passengers and crew.

The decision follows the U.S. State Department’s July 15 update, which renewed its “Do Not Travel” advisory for Haiti, warning of widespread crime, kidnappings, and limited health care services. The advisory warned that kidnappers often target U.S. citizens. Additionally, the advisory warned that the government lacks sufficient resources to respond to such a situation.

Labadee is marketed as a private destination separate from Haiti’s unrest. Advertisements market beaches, coral reefs, and resort amenities exclusive to Royal Caribbean passengers. However, the cruise line acknowledged that growing instability on the mainland now makes even private resort operations difficult to guarantee safely.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests and crew,” the company told Fox.

Royal Carribean has tried to accommodate customers who have already purchased tickets. The company is offering refunds and modified itineraries as compensation. More than 40 itineraries are affected by the suspension. Some ships will replace the Labadee stop with visits to destinations such as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, while others will receive adjusted schedules. For passengers, the move means altered vacations. For Haitians, it represents a steep economic loss. Labadee is a significant source of income for local vendors and workers who rely on tourism.

While Royal Caribbean has not detailed when conditions might allow a return, the extended timeline into 2026 suggests the company does not expect rapid improvements. For now, the beaches of Labadee remain off-limits. Passengers are inconvenienced but the focus is on their security and survival. The destination was one of the cruise lines most frequent stops.

